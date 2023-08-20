Yankees have longer odds to make playoffs than Mets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Randy Vasquez wipes his face as he waits for manager Aaron Boone to remove him during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Consider the 2023 Major League Baseball season in New York as the summer of stink.

The Yankees, who looked to be the Big Apple’s only hope to make the postseason after the Mets went into sell mode at the trade deadline, are amid a season-crippling nosedive having lost seven straight games entering Sunday’s series finale in the Bronx against the Boston Red Sox.

Since Aaron Judge’s injury on June 3, which held him out for seven weeks, the Yankees are 25-38. Since June 1, only five teams in MLB have a worse record than the punchless Bronx Bombers — even the Mets are three games better during that stretch.

Even the return of Judge has done little to help. They’re 6-15 since his first game back on July 28, dropping to last place in the American League East, 16 games out of first, and eight games back of the final American League Wild Card spot.

The Yankees haven’t finished last in the AL East since 1990 when there were seven teams and the Tampa Bay Rays didn’t even exist.

With it has come the plummeting of their playoff odds despite the opposition of their remaining games combining to possess a .498 win percentage this season. Per DraftKings, the Yankees are at +2500 to make the playoffs and -10000 to miss.

Remarkably enough, the Mets have better odds — albeit still incredibly slim — to make the playoffs than the Yankees.

With a four-game winning streak entering Sunday’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals and having come out on top in six of their last seven games, the Mets are finally doing what they were supposed to all season when they began as World Series hopefuls: Defeating beatable teams.

They took two of three from the Chicago Cubs before losing three of four to the powerhouse Atlanta Braves. But they rebounded with an emphatic series victory against the lowly Cardinals. Now just six games out of the final NL Wild Card spot as of Sunday, the Mets are at +2000 to make the playoffs and -5000 to miss.

While there might be a glimmer of hope stemming from some portions of the Mets’ faithful, they have the fourth-toughest remaining schedule in MLB, which includes a trip down to Atlanta beginning Monday night.

For more on the Mets and Yankees, visit AMNY.com