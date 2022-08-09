Yankees lose breakout star Matt Carpenter to foot injury in win over Mariners

The Yankees may have finally stopped the bleeding on Monday night in Seattle, but it wasn’t without a cost. New York lost breakout star Matt Carpenter in the first inning with what the Yankees have called a left foot fracture.

The Yankees placed Carpenter onto the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and recalled Miguel Andújar from Triple-A.

It’s not ideal by any stretch of the imagination after the Yankees have struggled over the past month and Carpenter has been a force in the field and at the plate. While Carpenter tried to remain somewhat optimistic, he will see a specialist back in New York and the injury could require surgery.

“It’s obviously not ideal,” Carpenter told the New York Daily News. “It’s pretty, pretty disappointing. But my mindset is that this won’t be the end for me here this year. I mean, I’m hopeful that I can come back and contribute. I don’t have a timeline yet but I’m hopeful for the best.”

The injury occurred when Carpenter fouled a ball off his foot on Monday night during his first at-bat. He remained in the game as the designated hitter and struck out, but was eventually replaced by Tim Locastro for the remainder of the contest.

Carpenter was seen on crutches after the game when he met with the media. As of now, there is no timeline for his return to the field.

The 36-year-old has had a resurgent season in pinstripes this season since signing with the Yankees in May. He’s slashed .307/.414/.732/ with 15 home runs and an OPS of 1.147.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

That occurred after he started the year in Triple-A in the Texas Rangers system. The Yankees have been mixing him into the outfield for games, where he hasn’t played since 2013.

Carpenter joins a growing list of Yankees who have been banged up recently. The Bombers have already lost Giancarlo Stanton to the IL with a left Achillies Tendonitis. Anthony Rizzo has also missed four games because of tightness in his back.