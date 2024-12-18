Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Yankees got a deal for Cody Bellinger — a left-handed bat long linked to the organization — over the finish line with the Chicago Cubs after a lengthy stalemate.

The 29-year-old former MVP, who has battled his fair share of inconsistencies, appears tailor-made for Yankee Stadium. He has enough pop in his bat to flirt with 30 home runs and has a well-regarded glove.

That glove, however, will be featured in center field rather than first base, which was initially where Bellinger was prognosticated to play as a replacement for Anthony Rizzo, who the Yankees cut ties with following the 2024 season. Aaron Judge will now move to right field, which takes significant wear and tear off his shoulders.

Still, the Yankees need to fill the void at first base (and at either second or third, depending on where they want to play Jazz Chisholm) — a position that should add some more considerable pop to the lineup alongside Juge and, by their hopes, Bellinger.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Yankees are engaged in talks with four veteran free-agent first basemen: Mets mainstay Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Paul Goldschmidt, and Carlos Santana.

If money were not an issue, Alonso or Walker would be the obvious preference. Alonso has proven he can perform at a high level in New York and has hit the most home runs of any National League batter since his MLB debut in 2019.

A bidding war could be brewing with the Mets, though, as owner Steve Cohen expressed hopes that the 30-year-old would be back in Queens next year and beyond.

Walker, who is three years older than Alonso at 33, was a late bloomer with the Arizona Diamondbacks, averaging nearly 32 home runs per year over the last three seasons.

Goldschmidt and Santana would likely come as cheaper options, though their production has declined with their age.

In 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals, the 37-year-ol Goldschmidt had the worst season of his career, batting .245 with a .716 OPS, 22 home runs, and 65 RBI. This came just two years after winning the NL MVP.

The 38-year-old Santana sported a .238 average and .749 OPS with 23 home runs and 71 RBI.

