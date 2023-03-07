Yankees not worried about Oswald Peraza’s leg issue

Oswald Peraza has been held out of the Yankees’ last few spring training games and on Monday night Aaron Boone revealed why.

The Yankees skipper told reporters after New York’s 9-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates that Peraza has a lower leg injury that popped up during their game against the Pirates last Thursday. He tweaked his leg while running through the first base bag, but managed to play through it on Saturday.

He has missed the last two games since then, but Boone expected him to be back in the lineup for Thursday’s game between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Steinbrenner Field.

“He kind of just hit the bag funny and his lower leg was bugging him a little bit,” Boone said in Florida, according to NJ.com. “I don’t expect it to be an issue.”

Peraza has been among a slew of Yankees prospects that have been making an impression at camp this spring that has been competing for an MLB roster spot. Peraza, one of the Bomber’s top prospects, has been looked at as a possible option to start at first over veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

In four spring games, Peraza has two hits in nine at-bats and is batting .222 along with a .639 OPS. The 22-year-old slashed .306/.404/.429 in 18 MLB games last season with the Yankees.

“I felt really good coming into camp. But honestly, I’m focused on my work and my job and my responsibilities,” Peraza told MLB.com last week. “I understand there is a competition for shortstop, but for me, I’ve got to walk my path. I’ve got to focus on what I need to do and pay attention to the small details.”

When Peraza returns the Yankees lineup, New York will be down to three weeks until opening day. With plenty of competition the shortstop will look to make a real impression during that time in order to win a job.

