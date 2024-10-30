Yankees believe they can ‘shock the world’ after nabbing Game 4 World Series win to keep season alive

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) reacts after hitting a home run against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack (96) in the sixth inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

BRONX, NY — Yankees captain Aaron Judge and his superb media training might not tell you what the rest of his teammates are thinking.

The struggling slugger, who found his way on base four times in New York’s 11-4 Game 4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to cut their World Series deficit to 3-1, will maintain that “one game at a time” approach and not veer off that path.

His teammates, however, will. They sense that something historic might be brewing with ace Gerrit Cole getting the ball for Game 5.

“I still think we can shock the world,” third baseman Jazz Chisholm said. “The one thing about us is we love history, and we love to make history. So, for us, we’re out here trying to make history right now, and we know it’s never been done, a 3-0 comeback, but we feel like we’re the team that can do it.”

Not only has a team never come back from a three-game deficit at the World Series, but most of them roll over as soon as they get down that far. Behind Anthony Volpe’s grand slam and two more round-trippers from Austin Wells and Gleyber Torres, the Yankees became the first team to force a Game 5 while down 3-0 since 1970 when the Cincinnati Reds extended their season for just one more day before the Baltimore Orioles sewed things up in five.

In fact, no team down 3-0 has ever forced a Game 6. That is the kind of history the Yankees are contending with here.

But New York’s blowout victory in Game 4 seemingly allowed the entire organization and its fan base to let out one enormous breath. The offense scored 11 runs in eight innings after being held to seven across the series’ first three games. The bullpen was phenomenal, shutting down a potent Dodgers lineup for the final four innings of the night.

Now with their ace going, they will try to keep playing loose. Then perhaps Los Angeles will begin to hear footsteps behind them.

“Just have fun and see what happens. No one’s done what we’re trying to accomplish,” Wells said. “If you put too much pressure on it at this point, you’re going to fail yourself and you’re not going to enjoy the journey. Seeing what happens and having fun, that’s where we’re at.”

Perhaps this is the reason why Dodgers manager Davee Roberts was so adamant about not letting the Yankees come “up for air” after their Game 3 win. After all, there is a reason they were the No. 1 seed in the American League.

Building on that offensive outbreak and perhaps the arrival of Judge this postseason, could flip this thing on its head.

“I’m not one to predict the future, but stories have to be told,” closer Luke Weaver said. “I know you guys do that for a living, so I’d be willing to give you some material to write one. Sound good?”

Untold millions clad in Pinstripes waking up on Wednesday morning are saying yes.

For more on the Yankees at the World Series, visit AMNY.com