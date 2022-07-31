Yankees trade buzz: Bombers amid suitors for Frankie Montas, talking Joey Gallo deal with Brewers

The trade deadline is almost upon us and the Yankees are in the mix of things as the final days tick away.

The Bronx Bombers addressed one need in getting outfielder Andrew Benintendi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals last week and they are reportedly in the mix for Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The market for the right-hander is down to the Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

New York is in need of some pitching help heading into the deadline and they had been linked to Luis Castillo before he was dealt to the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. Montas is the next best available pitcher on the market and it would go a long way to add his arm to the rotation, especially with Luis Severino sidelined with a low grade right lat strain.

Montas is not scheduled to pitch again until after the 6 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline. This season Montas has a 3.18 ERA in 104.2 innings pitched for the Athletics, while holding a 4-9 record and striking out 109 batters.

The asking price remains high for Montas’ services, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reporting that Oakland is looking for “some of the same prospects for Montas that the Nationals want for (Juan) Soto.” The baseball insider reported last week that a Soto deal had to center around four or five top prospects with a combination of young players and major league talent.

A deal for Montas may not be the only thing that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has up his leave. Rumors continue to persist surrounding outfielder Joey Gallo.

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

It seems all but certain his time in New York will come to an end by Tuesday, but where he ends up may be getting a little clearer. The Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays are among the clubs that have expressed interest in the struggling Yankee, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The return for Gallo won’t be more than the bare minimum, but it will end the disappointing run he’s had in New York since Cashman acquired him last year. This season for the Yankees he has batted .159.