Aaron Boone, Yankees enjoying the now of World Series promise, not worried about Juan Soto’s future

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On the verge of their first World Series appearance in 15 years, the New York Yankees find questions about Juan Soto’s future lingering above them — whether they like it or not.

It was one of the first questions that came manager Aaron Boone’s way on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, a little over 24 hours from Game 1 of the 2024 Fall Cassic between his Yankees and the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers.

“That’s for another day,” Boone said with a smirk. “Juan has been a central figure for us all year. He hit an amazing home run that helped us clinch a ticket to the World Series… He’s proven to be an amazing teammate, a great person to get to know, and obviously a great player. I don’t think he or any of us are thinking about that right now. We’re getting ready for Game 1 of the World Series.”

Soto’s acquisition from the San Diego Padres last winter is seen as one of the major difference-makers for a Yankees team that went from 82 wins last season to a 41st American League pennant this year. The 25-year-old (he turns 26 on Friday, conveniently enough) put up one of the finest seasons of his already-lengthy career in Pinstripes, mashing a career-high 41 home runs.

He had his indelible Yankees moment in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the ALCS when his three-run home run clinched New York’s ticket to the World Series, only confirming how special of a player he is and how coveted he will be should he test the open market this winter.

“You never know what it’s going to be like when you bring players in… they’re getting to know you, you’re getting to know them, you’re trying to get them entrenched in the fabric of your team,” Boone said. “He’s been awesome… From Day 1 that he showed up, he’s made it a priority to fit in and integrate with his teammates. He’s a superstar that’s incredible to be around. He’s easy to coach. I tell him things that aren’t necessarily pleasant but he takes it and applies it. He’s one of the guys.”

Should the Yankees win their 28th championship, Soto will play a big role in it, which might add a few more million dollars to his next contract. Third baseman Jazz Chisholm shouted in the visiting locker room at Progressive Field last weekend that the Yankees should pay “$700 million” to keep the right fielder in the Bronx.

That probably is not much of an over-exaggeration. Neither is his teammates’ desire to keep him in their clubhouse for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve left him alone in terms of that. I would love to see him stay,” Game 1 starter Gerrit Cole said. “I think he’s a wonderful player, an amazing talent, and hopefully, the actions of the organization… speak for themselves in terms of how much we want him and what it means to us, especially while he’s here.”

