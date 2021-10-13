amNY Weekender | 6 things to do in New York City, Oct. 15-17

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Oct. 15

The Bronx Pop-Up Party Market: Are you ready to party? The Bronx Brewery is hosting a bash on Friday in an effort to support and celebrate local businesses. The event will feature food and drinks from the brewery and performances by DJ Canela, DJ Lilo, DJ Flexin’, and DJ Zoom. Bronx Brewery, 856 E.136th Street, Bronx. 5 to 10 p.m. Free.

Sei Smith solo exhibition: There’s still time to catch the final days of the Sei Smith exhibition at the Ki Smith Gallery in the East Village. The Japanese-American artist is known for being a fixture in the city’s art scene and his latest exhibit “Portraits of You” really showcases his years of hard work. Ki Smith Gallery, 197 E 4th Street, Manhattan. Open from Wednesday – Sunday, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free, most book timed entry online ahead of time.

Saturday, Oct. 16

8th Annual NYC Hot Sauce Expo: Love hot sauce? Your tastebuds are in for a good (and possibly painful) time at the annual NYC Hot Sauce Expo on Saturday. The hottest party of the year will include booths from the best hot sauce companies, craft beers, specialty cocktails, the Stage of DOOM and so much more. Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble Street, Brooklyn. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $10.

The Amazing Maize Maze: It’s that time of year again — time to take on the Amazing Maize Maze! This year’s maze is based off of Andy Warhol’s “Cow,” so everyone who steps into the corn will have an incredible time solving puzzles and having fun! Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park. 11 a.m. to 4;30 p.m. Tickets start at $8.

Sunday, Oct. 17

The Culture Festival: On Sunday, the Bronx Brewery is showcasing Black and Latinx businesses and creative talent. The event will feature performances by Good Vibes Jones and DJ Exeqtive, drinks from the brewery and so much more! Bronx Brewery, 856 E.136th Street, Bronx. 2 to 8 p.m. $15

William Vale Pumpkin Patch: Halloween is coming up quickly, it’s time to get some pumpkins! The William Vale is hosting its annual pumpkin patch on Sunday, complete decorating stations, a costume parade and photo opportunities for the whole family. The William Vale, 111 North 12th Street, Brooklyn. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.