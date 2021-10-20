amNY Weekender | 6 things to do in NYC, Oct. 22-24

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Oct. 22

Oktoberfest at Watermark Bar: Oktoberfest is back with a bang! Watermark Bar is hosting an outdoor Oktoberfest celebration complete with German brews, brats, huge pretzels and more! Watermark Bar at Pier 15, 78 South Street, Manhattan. 2 p.m. Free to attend, ticket packages available.

Lantern Comedy Presents: The Comedy Shop: Live comedy is back! If you’re looking for a few laughs, head over to the Comedy Shop (formerly Lantern Comedy) for a night of fun with friends. Masks must be worn to the venue. 167 Bleecker Street, Manhattan. First show starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Madison Avenue B.I.D. Fall Gallery Walk: Take a stroll through some of the finest art available in the city. Hosted by the Madison Avenue B.I.D., 44 internationally acclaimed galleries will open their doors for curator tours and talks of their current exhibitions. One of New York’s favorite art events, this is a prime opportunity to spend an art-filled day visiting the participating galleries located on Madison Avenue. Madison Avenue and adjacent side streets between East 57th & East 86th Streets. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade: Grab your furry friend and a snazzy costume, it’s time for the Tompkin’s Square Halloween Dog Parade! Presented by The Farmer’s Dog, NYC pups will strut their stuff while wearing their finest costumes to compete for coveted titles. East River Park Amphitheater, East River Promenade. 12 to 3 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Halloween Candy Hunt: Ready for some candy? You’ve got to find it first! Kids can come to this event hosted by Green Meadows Farm Brooklyn in costume to find candy, take a fun hayride, take photos, operate bulldozers and so much more! Aviator Sports and Events Center, 3159 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $12.

2021 Korean Festival: The Korean American Association of Greater New York is hosting its annual Korean Festival. Festivities include traditional Korean dancing and musical performances, K-pop, a Taekwondo exhibition, Korean crafts, calligraphy, all sorts of amazing food and Dalgona from the hit TV show “Squid Game.” Union Square Park, 17th Street Between Broadway and Park Avenue, Manhattan. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.