amNY Weekender: 8 things to do in NYC this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, June 11

Screening of “2001: A Space Odyssey” at the Museum of the Moving Image: Ready for the ultimate trip? Stanley Kubrick’s science fiction epic hits the screen this Friday, June 11th, at the Museum of the Moving Image. Sweeping, strange, and beautiful, this classic is appropriate for the whole family, although kids may get sleepy. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Avenue, Astoria, NY 11106. 6:30 p.m. $20, General Admission.

Penthouse Comedy at the Tiny Cupboard: Head to the Tiny Cupboard this Friday to see some of New York’s newest, hottest comedians. Come ready to laugh – and to take in the rooftops’ stunning skyline view. 1717 Broadway BK, NY 11207. 10 to 11:30 p.m. $5-$10.

Saturday, June 12

Family Camping: Brooklyn: Want to go camping but don’t have time to leave the City? Head to Marine Park this Saturday for a little slice of paradise minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Brooklyn. Registration online is a must, as the participants are chosen by lottery. Marine Park, 10 a.m. Free, but chosen by lottery.

Governors Island Jazz Age Lawn Party: Travel back in time a hundred years, this Saturday, at Governor Island’s annual Jazz Age Lawn Party. Eat, drink, listen to music, and usher in the second roaring twenties, all in period costume. Be sure to wear your dancing shoes. Governors Island, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 & 13. Tickets start at $10.

Bronx Night Market: Celebrate all the City has to offer in culture and cuisine, this Saturday, at Fordham Plaza. Enjoy twenty food vendors, activities for the whole family, and feel free to bring your pets. Runs every Saturday through November. 1 Fordham Plaza, The Bronx, NY 10458. 12 to 7 p.m. Free.

Sunday, June 13

Central Park Basic Canoeing: Ever wanted to learn how to canoe? Find out how this Sunday, at Central Park, with a group of Park Rangers. Enjoy the sun, scenery, and the distant skyscrapers, all the while paddling through the Central Park Pond. Truly the most idyllic workout you can get. Central Park, 1 to 2 p.m., apply by lottery. Free.

FAD Market at Industry City: After a year and a half of hibernation, come out this Sunday to support your local designers, jewelry makers, and artists. Over thirty vendors will be there – and after you’re done shopping, drop by the Industry City Food Hall, right nearby, for lunch. Courtyard 1/2 [Tent] Industry City, 254 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Screening of “Jaws” at the Queens local Drive-in: Enjoy Steven Speilberg’s thriller classic Jaws this Sunday just as it was meant to be seen – at the local drive-in, with your AC on, and the summer heat outside. Try not to bite off all your nails. Queens Drive-In at NYSCI, 47-01 111 Street, Corona, NY 11368. 7:30 p.m. $35 per car.