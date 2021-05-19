amNY Weekender: 8 things to do this weekend in New York City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, May 21

Screening of “The Killing” at the Museum of the Moving Image: In the mood for a thriller? The 1956 film “The Killing,” directed by Stanley Kubrick, tells the story of a racetrack heist that goes awry. 36-01 35th Avenue, Astoria, Queens. 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, $11 for seniors and students, $9 youth (ages 3–17) and $7 MoMI members.

Lantern Comedy Presents: The Comedy Shop: Live comedy is back! If you’re looking for a few laughs, head over to the Comedy Shop (formerly Lantern Comedy) for a night of fun with friends. Masks must be worn to the venue. 167 Bleecker Street, Manhattan. First show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Saturday, May 22

BKLYN Kids Block Party: If you are looking for some family-friendly fun, the BKLYN Kids Block Party is the place to be! Hosted by City Point, Brooklyn Bridge Parents, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, BKLYN Public Library, and BASIS Independent Brooklyn, the day will include indoor activities at City Point and outdoor activities at Albee Square that are perfect for kids aged 1-10. Rain date is May 23.

Albee Square (corner of Fulton and Bond), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Reddi-wip x Van Leeuwen x RollerWaveNYC pop-up: Ice cream and roller skating, anyone? Reddi-wip has teamed up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and RollerWaveNYC for a special event. Reddi-wip will park its ice cream truck in Prospect Park serving free Van Leeuwen’s ice cream while RollerWaveNYC DJ’s an open skate. Lakeside Rink at Prospect Park, 171 East Drive, Brooklyn. 12 to 4 p.m. Free.

Latke pop-up at Gertie: Brooklyn’s Luxe Latkes is teaming up with Acme Smoked Fish for a one-of-a-kind pop-up in Brooklyn. Stop by Gertie to try three special latkes topped with a different Acme smoked fish, and stick around for vodka pairings and fun! You can pre-order your latke ahead of time. Gertie, 357 Grand Street, Brooklyn. 5 to 9 p.m.

Popupflorist x Molekule pop-up: The air purifier brand Molekule is taking over Popupflorist this weekend with gifts for New York City customers. The first 20 people at the store each day will receive a free mini bouquet, and everyone who makes a purchase will receive the Breath Clean & Bloom gift tote. 63 East 7th Street, Manhattan. May 22-23, 12 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Chinese Scholar Garden Tour and Restoration: Join the Urban Park Rangers for a stroll through the Chinese Scholar Garden at Snug Harbor. Learn more about the cultural significance of scholar gardens while walking through the re-creation of a scholar’s garden which were mainly created in China during the Ming Dynasty. Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island. 10 a.m. Free.

Screening of “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” at the Queens Drive-In: Who doesn’t love Harrison Ford? Head over to the Queens Drive-In for a real throwback on Sunday and watch “Blade Runner: The Final Cut.” The show starts at 8 p.m., but be sure to get there when doors open at 7 p.m. so you can find a good spot! Queens Drive-In at NYSCI, 47-01 111th Street, Corona. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35 per car.