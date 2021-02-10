amNY Weekender: 8 things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY HANNAH MALLARD

Friday, Feb. 12

Hanfu x Chunky Sneaker Installation: Celebrate the Lunar Year by heading to Brooklyn’s City Point to check out Chinese American artist, Sarula Bao’s Hanfu x Chunky Sneaker installation, on display for the public starting this Friday. The exhibit featuring 12 images from Bao’s 2021 calendar, honors and marks the Chinese New Year. Bao is an illustrator and graphic novelist whose work explores Chinese culture and queerness. Don’t miss this unique and colorful installation! 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn. Feb. 12 through March, Free.

Stupid-Cupid Drink-&-Draw Party: Begin your Valentine’s Day celebration from home with this creative class taught by multiple-disciplinary artist, Valentine Aprile! Grab your favorite drink and settle in to sketch live models during this event hosted by the Art Students League of New York. Silly contests will be held and guests will have the chance to win Valentine’s prizes! Virtual, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Free (RSVPs recommended).

BHM at The Museum of Food and Drink: Commemorate Black History Month (BHM) with the Museum of Food and Drink through a month of programs featuring chefs, mixologists, culinary historians, cook-along demonstrations, virtual reality short films and conversations with leading experts from the food and beverage industry. This Friday, tune in for “BLACK SMOKE: The History of African American Barbecue,” an online celebration of the Black culinary heritage of American BBQ led by culinary historian Adrian Miller and joined by rocket scientist and BBQ historian Howard Conyers, Ph.D. and “pitmasters” Ed and Ryan Mitchell. If you can’t make this program, check online for dates and times of the museum’s other events celebrating BHM. Virtual, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tickets $15.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Year of the Ox Festivities at Brookfield Place: Spend your Saturday on the waterfront while celebrating Chinese New Year at Brookfield Place (BFPL). A Lunar Ice sculpture by Okamoto Studio will be on display for guests to see and take chilly pictures of! If you get too cold outdoors, treat yourself to some shopping indoors. Customers spending $200 or more will receive a “Lucky Red Envelope” with a BFPL gift card valued at $18, $88 or $888. Brookfield Place, sculpture will be on display on Feb. 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Free (shopping promotion from Feb. 12 through Feb. 19).

Love Potion Making at The Cauldron: Sparks will fly this weekend between you and your Valentine at the magical Cauldron Bar on the historic cobblestones of Stone Street. Bundle up for a romantic evening outdoors in your own “snow globe” or book a table indoors at the bar for this love potion-making experience. Guests will enjoy an entree, a welcome potion poured by the bar, an interactive cocktail and a bottle of “Red Ruby Slippers” (made with vanilla vodka, raspberries and red wine) to go! Book this unforgettable Valentine’s experience online today. 47 Stone St., Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 14, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., $75 per person.

Canzoni d’Amore Virtual Concert: For an evening of operatic love and charity, tune-in to this virtual concert by EnsembleNYC, a premiere choral nonprofit organization. EnsembleNYC is dedicated to bringing hope, encouragement, and respite to New Yorkers — enjoy a peaceful Valentine’s weekend while listening to their beautiful performance. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to West Side Campaign Against Hunger. Virtual, 7:30 p.m., Tickets from varying contribution levels ($10-$100).

Sunday, Feb. 14

Statue Cruises Liberty and Ellis Island Boat Trips: Get outside any day of the week or weekend this winter and hop on a Statue Cruise to either Liberty or Ellis Island. These ferry trips are perfect for New Yorkers to safely enjoy the sunshine, views of New York Harbor and a history lesson at either or both of the city’s historic sites. Book your stress-free, outdoor adventure today! Battery Park, Daily 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tickets online for $9 to $19.75 per person.

MarieBelle Chocolate Pop-up: Need to buy your Valentine or Galentine a last-minute gift? Visit the MarieBelle Chocolate Valentine’s pop-up store located in the lobby of the InterContinental Times Square. Guests can peruse and pick-from the array of beautifully packaged sweet-treats like truffle gift boxes and exclusive Izak Zenou chocolate bars, for the ones they love! 300 W 44th St., Feb. 12 through 14, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.