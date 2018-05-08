The Bluths are back and on the campaign trail — their stair car was seen cruising around New York City on Monday to the delight of “Arrested Development” fans.

The notorious stair car, which accompanied the Bluths’ company jet until the jet was sold off, stopped to let New Yorkers hop on at Union Square, Washington Square and The Highline before whisking off to D.C. on Tuesday.

Onlookers were encouraged to check out the Bluths’ campaign website, votebluth.com, which looks as archaic and arrogant as you might expect, and take their photos atop the car.

The show is returning to Netflix after five long years on May 29 for its fifth season and second revival — Lindsay Bluth Funke (Portia de Rossi) is running for office as the rest of the dysfunctional family, including Jeffrey Tambor’s Goerge Bluth Sr., gear up to accept the self-appointed Family of the Year award.

If you missed the stair car, don’t worry, there’s a “never nude” meetup on May 19, though you must sign up for the Bluthletter to get details.