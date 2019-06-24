Everyone is French on Bastille Day.

France's National Day on July 14 is enough to cause the city to break out in blue, white and red, as music pours out from cafes and Pétanque (a lawn game similar to bocce) takes over the streets.

The holiday memorializes the storming of the Bastille, a military fortress and prison, on July 14, 1789, which ushered in the fall of the monarchy and France's independence.

Despite the July heat, parks and streets in New York City will host fetes and tournaments, and several French restaurants plan to serve up Parisian delicacies and drinks.

Below are some of our favorite ways to Bonne fête nationale (have a good National Day).

Bal des Pompiers at Jacques Brasserie

204 E. 85th St., Upper East Side

July 13, 2 to 6 p.m.

Kick off your Bastille Day plans at French eatery Jacques Brasserie, which will have special drinks by Pernod and GH Mumm, street style French bites and snacks, a DJ and a Pétanque tournament. Jacques warns New Yorkers to expect "periodic rousing renditions" of "La Marseillaise."

French Kiss at House of Yes

2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick

July 13, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

House of Yes wants you to attend its all-nighter dressed up as your wildest French dreams — "Rouge, Red and ravishing. Versaille to Paris. Moulin Rouge realness. Dapper man. Pearl necklaces. Silk chiffon. Leather and Lace. Lingerie and Pret a Porter. Knockoff Chanel and Dior." Music will be provided by Denney and Beige and there will be firefighters, French kissing booths, champagne, French lessons, can-can dancing and much more. Tickets are $20-$30.

Carroll Gardens Bastille Day celebration and Pétanque tournament

Smith Street, Brooklyn

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bar Tabac's annual party is back with a street full of Pétanque games, raffles, live music, and food and drink from local businesses. Free.

Bastille Day Concert

Rockwood Circle, Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx

2 to 4 p.m.

The Bronx Arts Ensemble's string quartet will perform pieces by French composers, including Ravel's String Quartet in F Major, music by Haitian composer Frantz Casseus and Germaine Tailleferre. Free.

FIAF's Bastille Day Celebration

60th Street, from Fifth to Lexington avenues, Upper East Side

Noon to 5 p.m.

As one of the largest Bastille Day parties, FIAF's free fête takes over three city blocks with live music, dance, French cuisine, and more, which is free to stroll and take part in. FIAF also has ticketed events like a "Champagne, Cocktail and Jazz Party," and a "Summer in Provence Tasting."

Hornblower Boat Party

Pier 40, 353 West St., Manhattan

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a yacht cruise around Manhattan to celebrate the day. Tickets, which are $30 to $70, include dancing and dining on the ship. Food and drink are available for purchase.

French wine and cheese at Murray's Cheese Shop

254 Bleecker St., the West Village

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Murray's Cheese Shop is "paying homage to fromage" of France with a tasting of its cheeses that will be paired with exquisite French wine. Tickets are $90.

Edith Piaf tribute at Joe's Pub

425 Lafayette St., Manhattan

9:30 p.m.

Myriam Phiro and her trio will take the audience through the world of iconic French singer Edith Piaf through a series of the artist's songs for Bastille Day. It is a solo rendition of Phiro's own "Piaf at 100" cabaret show. Tickets are $15.