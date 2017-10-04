Ziggy Stardust is returning to the city for one more out-of-this-world appearance.

The Brooklyn Museum announced Wednesday that it will host the final stop of the “David Bowie is” exhibit’s world tour. The massive exhibition will be on display between March 2, 2018, and July 15, 2018. The show features 300 pieces of memorabilia, artifacts and other items from the late singer’s 50-year career.

Victoria Broackes, the curator of the exhibit, which began at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2013, said the Brooklyn finale was poignant.

“Bowie himself left England in 1974 to eventually settle in America, so we could not be more delighted that the final leg of the tour brings the show back to New York, where Bowie made his home,” she said in a statement.

Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016, after an 18-month battle with cancer.

The exhibition will display items ranging from as far back as Bowie’s teenage years all the way to his final days. Relics such as his Ziggy Stardust bodysuits, the Union Jack coat designed by Bowie and Alexander McQueen for the “Earthling” album cover and Bowie-related photography by Brian Duffy, Terry O’Neill, and Masayoshi Sukita will all be on display.

The show will also feature Bowie’s never-before-shown storyboards, handwritten set lists and lyrics, sketches, musical scores and diary entries.

An audio experience that complements the treasures will also be available, according to the museum’s staff.

“David Bowie continues to be the apex for many artists in wide-ranging disciplines,” Matthew Yokobosky, the Brooklyn Museum’s director of exhibition design, said in a statement.