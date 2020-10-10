Check out these Halloween haunted houses on Long Island all month long

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BAYVILLE SCREAM PARK

Long Island’s infamous haunted theme park is back and full of darkness and spooky adventure, including Bloodworth Haunted Mansion, Uncle Needle’s Funhouse of Fear, Bayville Haunted Asylum, Evil in The Woods, The Cage, Temple of Terror, plus a drive-in horror movie experience. 8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, bayvillescreampark.com $23.75-$72.75. Through Nov. 8.

THE BLAZE

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Sleepy Hollow’s annual elaborate illuminated pumpkin display, is coming to Old Bethpage Village Restoration after the Rise of The Jack O’Lanterns at Old Westbury Gardens was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, hudsonvalley.org $24-$40. Oct. 2-Nov. 1.

CHAMBERS OF HELL

This year, the Chambers of Hell presents three brand-new haunted houses: The Funhouse of Fear, Primevil, and the Redhook Massacre. 1745 Express Dr. N., Hauppauge, chambersofhell.com $35-$200. Through Nov. 1.

DARKSIDE HAUNTED HOUSE

For 2020, Darkside has a pair of attractions: “The Village,” an outdoor haunt, and “The House,” which is indoors. 5184 Rt. 52A, Wading River, darksideproductions.com $35. Through Oct. 31.

THE FORGOTTEN ROAD

Dozens of professional actors from The Gateway Playhouse come together to adapt the performing arts center’s traditionally indoor haunted house into an immersive drive-through experience called “The Forgotten Road” at an off-site location. Southaven County Park, 761 Victory Ave., Yaphank, thegateway.org $40 per car. Through Oct. 31.



FROM BEYOND

An interactive drive-through Halloween game in which participants “investigate” paranormal activity. 185 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights, wasitreal.net $45 per car. Through Oct. 31.

GATEWAY HAUNTED PLAYHOUSE

In addition to the community theater’s drive-through haunted house in Yaphank, it will also be hosting a pair of walk-through experiences at the playhouse itself. Choose between the outdoor trail of terror dubbed Brigand’s Run starting Oct. 9, and the Not-So-Scary Kids Adventure starting Oct. 17. 215 South Country Rd, Bellport, thegateway.org $20-$70. Through Oct. 31.

HAUNTED DRIVE-THRU

This contactless Halloween experience benefits Camp Paquatuck, a camp for children with special needs. Camp Paqautuck, 2 Chet Swezey Road, Center Moriches, spookywalk.com $45 per car. Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24.

THE HUNT

The organizers of the Lost Souls haunted house are this year running a haunted scavenger hunt that takes registrants passed 11 spooky Long Island locations, with a clue at each leading to the next spot. Benefits Melissa’s Wish. Register at lostsoulsli.com $10. Through Oct. 31.

NIGHTMARE ON SCOUTING BLVD.

The Suffolk County Boy Scouts organizes this haunted house that serves as a fundraiser. 7 Scouting Blvd., Medford, nightmareonscoutin.wixsite.com $10. Oct. 23, 24, 30, 31.

SCHMITT’S FARM HAUNT

Haunts include Lights Out Lantern Night and Clown Takeover Night. 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, schmittsfarmhaunt.com $37.99. Through Oct. 31.

SPOOKY FEST

The 16-acre Tanglewood Preserve is transformed into a family friendly Halloween haunt. The Woods Are Haunted is the scary version, and the Not-So-Spooky Walk is for kids. The Center for Science Teaching and Learning, 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre cstl.org/spooky-fest $10-$15. Weekends only Oct. 17-Nov. 1.

-Compiled by Brianna Knibbs. This story first appeared on our sister publication longislandpress.com.