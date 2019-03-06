Daiso, a Japanese dollar store made popular in the U.S. by YouTubers showing off their shopping "hauls," is opening its first East Coast store in Queens on Friday.

The Flushing Daiso store will open its doors at The Shops at Skyview Center at 40-24 College Point Blvd. with a grand opening celebration on Friday and Saturday.

The shop will sell beauty products, holiday décor, clothing, electronic accessories, gifts, snacks, home goods and sundries, priced at or around $1.99 across its 4,109 square feet.

The grand opening, which starts at 10 a.m. both days, will include:

goody bags for the first 100 customers that show their receipt;

tickets all day on Friday and until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for the chance to win an iPad Mini, Apple Watch or hundreds of dollars in gift cards;

a Taiko drum performance from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

“Daiso has captured the imagination of shoppers around the globe with its product mix and unique philosophy," Yoshi Murata, Daiso's U.S. senior vice president, said in a statement. "We are confident that New York residents will be delighted by the Daiso shopping experience that is beloved by many."

Daiso has been featured in many videos, including one called "Japanese Dollar Store Makeup Challenge" by popular YouTuber Safiya Nygaard, who did a "haul" of the shop's makeup. It currently has more than 9 million views.

The popular store has 2,800 locations in Japan and more than 600 worldwide, including more than 60 in California, Washington and Texas.