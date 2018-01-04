When David Bowie died two years ago, it knocked the breath out of fans.

Now as his birthday and death (Jan. 8 and 10, respectively) roll around, the city is more than prepared to celebrate the eccentric pop star and New York transplant once again.

Whether your favorite Bowie is his otherworldly Ziggy Stardust, extroverted ’80s pop star or reclusive poet — or you claim all three — we’ve gathered a variety of ways to remember the man for all he was.

From glittery dance parties to a film screening, an acoustic tribute and a live art show, fans have come up with creative ways Bowie himself may have appreciated.

“Never Wave Bye-Bye 2”

Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave.

Jan. 5, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., $5

This Bowie dance party, which both celebrates his life and mourns his death, includes two rooms. One is dedicated to Bowie’s songs before 1980 and one plays those that came after. So, put on your best Ziggy Stardust look with the help of a glittery Glam Station from Brynna Ashley and head into a Bowie-themed photo booth. Then, it’s on into the 1970s Bowie Room discothèque and an ’80s Bowie Room.

David Bowie Acoustic Tribute

Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Manhattan

Jan. 6, 4 and 6 p.m., $15

Hear a stripped-down version of Bowie’s hits, from “Space Oddity” to “Ziggy Stardust,” by classically trained French guitarist Francois Wiss. Wiss is known for his fingerpicking and soulful singing — helping to emphasize Bowie’s songcraft, organizers say.

Happy Birthday David

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave., Clinton Hill

Jan. 8, 8 to 11 p.m., $12

More than a dozen artists will perform Bowie’s songs in tribute to the spaceman himself, including Bryan Dunn, Adam Cohen and Raquel Cion.

Special live art tribute

The Delancey, 168 Delancey St., Manhattan

Jan. 9, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., free

Watch artists paint live or, if you’re an artist, join in yourself as DJs spin music in tribute to the Thin White Duke.

Watch That Man

Queens Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica

Jan. 10, 5 to 8 p.m., free

The Queens Library is hosting a film screening of D.A. Pennebaker’s concert film, “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” and a Q&A with two of Bowie’s professional associates (Tony Zanetta and Suzi Ronson) on the two-year anniversary of his death.

Zanetta was an underground actor who appeared in plays by Andy Warhol and others and befriended Bowie in 1971. Ronson was Bowie’s hairdresser and wardrobe mistress, who created the iconic Bowie mullet.