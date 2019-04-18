Celebrate Mother Earth in New York City with these Earth Day tours, musical performances, art exhibits and sustainable pop-ups.

Take an urban ecology cruise

Circumnavigate Manhattan while a guide from the American Institute of Architects, New York Chapter teaches you about the New York Harbor’s estuary and ecological diversity on this Classic Harbor Line tour, which includes hors d’oeuvres and a beverage. Monday, 1:45-4:30 p.m., $96/adults, $78/students and ages 14 and up; Chelsea Piers, Pier 62 (West 22nd Street), sail-nyc.com

Go on the Earth Day 5K Green Tour

Explore green sites around the city on this tour, stopping at a rooftop farm, river ecology school on the Hudson River, a zero-waste office and more. Tours run about three to four hours and include lunch from Just Salad. Monday, various start times, $30-$50; earthday5k2019.eventbrite.com

Get hands-on at the Museum of the City of New York

Bring your family to the Museum of the City of New York for a scavenger hunt in the exhibit "Activist New York," flower planting and a papermaking workshop. Monday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., admission $18/adults, FREE 19 and under; 1220 Fifth Ave., mcny.org

Listen to An Aria to Earth Day

Opera singer Cassandra Douglas will serenade visitors to the Ace Hotel's lobby, which will be decorated with bonsai trees from Dandy Farmer. Monday, 8-11 p.m., FREE; 20 W. 29th St., acehotel.com

Sip on an Earth Day cocktail

Toast to Mother Earth with a sustainable cocktail made from leftover pineapple peels and rinds at JIMMY at The James. All proceeds from the $14 libation will be donated to the New York Restoration Project, which works to improve outdoor spaces throughout the five boroughs. Available Monday; 15 Thompson St., jimmysoho.com

Make art at the NYBG

Create your own art projects using recycled materials at the New York Botanical Garden activity, "One Person's Trash is Another's Art!" Monday, noon-4 p.m., All Garden Pass $23/adults, $10/ages 2-12; 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, nybg.org

Celebrate with the Earth Day Initiative

Share your sustainability story at the family-friendly Earth Day 50th Anniversary Countdown Art Installation and Action Center, which will also have kids' activities, live performances, a weaving installation that will repurpose used clothing into art and more. Tuesday, noon-6:30 p.m., FREE; Union Square, East 17th Street and Broadway, earthdayinitiative.org

Shop Ali Grace jewelry

This jewelry pop-up at 1 Hotel Central Park featuring handcrafted pieces with ethically mined diamonds and recycled 14 karat gold. April 28, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; 1414 Sixth Ave., 1hotels.com

Volunteer at Fort Tryon Park

Get your hands dirty beautifying Fort Tryon Park. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and long pants. Tools and gloves will be provided for volunteers. April 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Heather Garden's Margaret Corbin Circle Entrance, forttyronparktrust.org

Appreciate Earth's creatures in Prospect Park

Learn how you can protect Prospect Park’s animals. The event includes a catch-and-release fishing session, a bird walk, an insect discovery hike and a lakeside cleanup. April 28, 1-4 p.m., FREE; Prospect Park Boathouse and Audubon Center, 101 E. Dr., prospectpark.org

Visit the ‘Field Notes’ exhibit

Learn about the history of seeds and watch a documentary featuring Staten Island gardeners at the Staten Island Museum. Visitors can also see seeds through a high-powered microscope and design their own seed packets to take home. Through Feb. 23, 2020, admission $8/adults, $5/students and seniors, $2/ages 2-12; 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, statenislandmuseum.org