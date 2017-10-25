Christmas came early for toy-loving New Yorkers.

Iconic retailer FAO Schwarz, which shut its Fifth Avenue doors more than two years ago, is back for a special pop-up through the end of the year, according to the company.

New Yorkers can shop at the toy retailer, famous for its piano scene in the Tom Hanks movie “Big,” both online and in stores like Bergdorf Goodman, which has a seventh floor display for the holiday toys.

Nationwide, FAO Schwarz’s “Return to Wonder” collection will be available at 5,000 different retailers, including Macys and Bloomingdale’s in the city.

On Tuesday night, actress Katie Holmes debuted some of the new toys, including remote-controlled drones that streams live video to your phone ($149.99), a fashion designer activity set ($29.99) and giant stuffed animals.

But New Yorkers needing their fix of these new toys need to hurry — the collection will only be around until Dec. 31.