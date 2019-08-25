As if fate would have it, a haunted house is slated to open across from the St. John Cemetery in Queens, and its "residents" are dying to get out.

Fear Manor, which bills itself as "Queens' only haunted house," is coming Oct. 4 and will be open weekends in October, Halloween Night and on Nov. 1.

"We’ve wanted to open a haunted house in Queens for several years now, but we couldn’t find the right venue," its owner Marty Arominski said. "Being directly across the street from a cemetery is the perfect spot for our haunted house – the first gravedigger ever hired at that cemetery resides at Fear Manor."

The haunted house's story goes that the first gravedigger at "Queens Cemetery," Harland Kraven, who lived and worked there for many decades, was rumored to dig up corpses and take them back to the house called "Fear Manor." When he was fired and kicked out of the house, he vowed to take revenge on all the townsfolk who found him out.

"My shovel is sharp and shall be put to task. My lantern engulfed when each one of you pass. Heads shall be severed souls shall be gathered. My prisoners forever here at Fear Manor," Kraven disturbingly says.

With "Hollywood effects," Fear Manor will put "victims" through a "swamp," past a freakish man-eating goat, and more that promise to make them scream and laugh, according to its website.

The haunted house will also have what it calls "blackout dates," where groups are led through the dark with only one glow stick per group. Yes, one.

Like the Chamber of Horrors haunted house on Long Island, which Arominski also co-owns, there will be live actors (who do not touch), loud sounds and realistic scenes visitors must brave.

Fear Manor, which is currently doing a casting call for scare actors and staff, is located at The Shops at Atlas Park Mall (8000 Cooper Ave.) and will be open Fridays in October, Halloween night and on Nov. 1, from 7:30 to 11 p.m.; every Saturday in October and November 2 from 7 p.m. to midnight; every Sunday in October and Monday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m.; and blackout dates on Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 30 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $60 and unlimited passes are $100.