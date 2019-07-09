When your co-worker asks you the basic, “Say, what is this Formula E?” question, the short answer is: It’s a test bed for electric vehicle technology.

In its fifth season, the all-electric racing series continues to attract new automakers – Porsche is entering the e-series for 2019-2020 – from just one (Renault) in its inaugural lap. No racing series is inexpensive, of course, but the tech developed for the Formula E cars – especially that battery technology – trickles down to commercial fleets. That's largely why you'll find Audi, Mahindra, Nissan and others vying for the E-Prix championship this weekend in Red Hook.

Yes, Red Hook, as in Brooklyn, and that’s the other important note for that inquisitive co-worker. The final two races of the Formula E championship happen Saturday and Sunday on the streets of the bay-adjacent neighborhood – with a lower Manhattan backdrop – for the third year. And note that next year, the final races are in London, not NYC.

Here’s what else you need to know for the fan-centric series.

When is it?

Race 12 is Saturday and Race 13 is Sunday. Both days, gates open at 7 a.m., with practices at 7:30 and 10, qualifying at 11:45. Drivers start their motors at 4 p.m.

How much are tickets?

E-Village tickets are $12 per day ($20 for the weekend pass), and that includes a viewing spot (shaded, thank you) sandwiched between turns 8 and 9. Branded as an “immersive fan festival,” you can also get a look at cars and meet drivers, plus street vendors for your needed fuel.

Podium Lounge tickets are $390, and include the above plus elevated viewing spots (with sightlines of runs 9, 10 and 11), a bar and free food.

Grandstand tickets have sold out.

How fast do the cars go?

The truly exciting part of the 2018/2019 season is the advancement of the battery technology, so that cars can now last a full race. (In past seasons, drivers had to change cars midway.) These Gen2 Formula E cars have 335 horsepower motors, which can reach a max speed of nearly 174 mph.

And one element special (and new) to Formula E is the use of “Attack Mode,” which drivers need to employ every race. This plays into strategy, as drivers choose when to initiate, which essentially slows them down for a bit while they navigate into “activation zones,” but they will get 225kW of power (versus the typical 200kW).

And the tracks are set up on city streets?

That’s correct. Unlike, say, most Formula 1 or IndyCar events, all Formula E races take over city streets.

The 1.474-mile track makes its way around the 14-turn circuit, which looks much like an aiport luggage cart.

What do you mean by “fan-centric”?

Atypical of other racing series, Formula E offers easy access to the drivers. Anyone with a ticket can wander the Allianz E-Village, which, in addition to getting up close and personal with the new car, playing with simulators and checking out electric and hybrid vehicles from the likes of Porsche and Audi, provides opportunities to chat up drivers. Get an autograph or post-podium selfie.

The series also has its exclusive “Fanboost,” which is pretty much just as it sounds: Vote for your favorite, and the drivers with the most votes get a literal boost of power during the race. (The specs, including how many times the fan favorite drivers can use the boosts, are announced about an hour before the races.)

Fans, by the way, have responded: Race attendance is up 50% season-over-season, per Formula E, with an average of 25,000 attendees per race.

Who should I cheer for?

That is between you and you, but know that these are the final two races of the E-Prix 2018/2019 season.

Eleven teams are represented by 22 total drivers, with many teams affiliated with traditional automotive manufacturers (e.g., Audi, BMW, Jaguar).

Jean-Éric Vergne, with DS Techeetah, leads the drivers’ championship standings with 130 points, and, if he wins, he'll be the first to nab the Formula E Championship twice. (He won the 2017/2018 season.) But he's no shoo-in: Lucas De Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), with 98 points, or Mitch Evans (Panasonic Jaguar Racing), with 87, could still take the title. Which of course makes for a more exciting finale.

If you throw support by flag, the U.S. has two teams (but zero drivers) represented – BMW 1 Andretti Motorsport (in sixth place) and Geox Dragon (10th). JEV’s Techeetah, based in China, also leads the team standings, followed by Germany’s Audi Sport and Britain's Envision Virgin Racing.

How long is the race?

Forty-five minutes plus a lap. After the time is up, all drivers finish the lap the lead car is on, plus another full lap.

Can I watch from my couch?

Catch the practices on Formula E’s Facebook or YouTube at 7:25 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. on July 13. And for cord clutchers, Fox Sports 2 airs the July 13 qualifying (noon) and E-Prix (8 p.m.).

Gimme more

Go further down the Formula E rabbit hole at FIAFormulaE.com.