Here are some basketball programs in NYC that your kids will enjoy | amNewYork

By Augostina Mallous

We may be biased, but New York is home to some of the best major league sports teams, including basketball, which is a prominent aspect of American culture. The New York Knicks and Harlem Globetrotters are two teams that are revered around the world, so it’s safe to say NYC is a slam dunk of a place to learn the game. We’ve curated a list of the best kids’ programs for ball all around NYC so that your kids can become part of the culture, even amid a pandemic. Enroll them in one of these programs, and who knows — maybe you’ll be raising the next Kobe!

Best Youth Basketball Programs

Citywide

Reservations only. Learn about their COVID-19 policies and procedures here.

Asphalt Green offers a variety of instructional basketball classes and recreational leagues for children. Your child will enjoy everything from the developmental basketball academics to private lessons at Asphalt. If you have an older kid who wants to take things a bit more seriously, check out their try-out based Travel Basketball program for ages 10-12 years old!

Both hybrid and at-home learning are available! Check out COVID-19 policies here.

Dribbl offers fun programs for kids ages 4-14 years. For over 25 years, they have taught fundamental basketball skills in a positive and supportive environment for NYC and the Hamptons — based families. Dribbl has programs like winter weekend classes, after-school classes, private lessons and spring break camps. If you have not found a program right for your child, you can reach out to customize a plan that suits your family’s needs!

You can learn about COVID-19 policies here.

NYC Basketball Kids offers camps, leagues, teams and lessons all year round for boys and girls ages 5-17. Your child will have the opportunity to learn both fundamentals and advanced skills from caring coaches, some of them even being former NBA players. Check out their website to view all of the different classes offered!

Learn more/ register for remote training and outdoor clinics.

Outdoor weekend clinics, private training sessions, after-school programs and remote training are all open for registration! Breakaway will not only teach basketball, but also seek to foster greater and wholesome individuals physically, mentally and emotionally. Whether your child is in it casually or competitively, there is a program just for them at Breakaway.

Learn more about outdoor sports pods and Esports.

With a focus on building great leaders and teammates, Kids In The Game shapes young athletes to be well-rounded individuals. The KING Hoops program for boys is a program that is professionally designed through organization, consistent communication and involvement for the right reasons. It is a holistic, year-round program, and will not only improve the physical skill of your son, but his mental toughness as well!

Read more about outdoor and virtual training options.

Mo’ Motion offers more than just basketball fundamentals. Then professional coaches motivate each student to be better and teach the importance of heart, effort, respect and self-discipline. Aside from the instructional programs, this basketball program helps underprivileged youth and schools by promoting equal opportunities in sport, education and fitness.

Learn more about home programs and outdoor classes

Kids in NYC are able to enjoy a variety of sports programs throughout the year at the YMCA. Anyone aged 5-18 is able to participate in the basketball programs designed to teach both technique and team spirit. If you are looking for an easy-going program that your kids will love being a part of, then YMCA is the program for your family!

Specific Locations

Fastbreak Sports – Upper East Side, Manhattan

Outdoor and indoor programs offered. Check out COVID-19 policies here.

A high coach-to-child ratio and a ‘fundamentals first” philosophy will aid in your child’s progress to becoming a competitive athlete. Some programs include Zoom online, after-school private pods, recess day time pods, advanced skills training, holiday camps and more! There’s a class available for all kids ages 2-18!

Aviator Sports and Events Center – Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

Learn about the COVID-19 policies here.

Training sessions focus on conditioning, hand/eye coordination, shooting, ball handling and overall court awareness. The importance of teamwork and communication is stressed during training, as well. Programs from private lessons to camps are available for children interested in learning the basics!

Chelsea Piers – Chelsea, Manhattan

COVID-19 policies and procedures are available here.

Basketball is a crowd favorite among the various other sports programs held at Chelsea Piers. With different levels of programs, your child will be put in the right space to learn the game properly. There are even classes for children as young as six months!

Masks and physical distancing are mandatory for all staff and students.

Coaches at Elite Skills have competed at the collegiate level and have had several years of coaching experience. Your child will learn responsibility and accountability while playing the game, what’s better than that? Register online!

Little Gym – Sports – Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

Learn about COVID-19 procedures here.

Kids ages 3-6 can learn the fundamentals of several sports here, not just basketball! Trained coaches run drills and simulated games with an emphasis on teamwork and good sportsmanship. If you are looking for an easy-going start to your kids’ sports career, this is the perfect place!

A-Game Sports – New Rochelle

Check out the most recent COVID-19 policy update here.

Semi-private 2-on-1 basketball lessons and other programs are perfect for boys and girls ages 6-9. These sessions will help improve agility, athleticism and endurance, as well as shooting, dribbling, passing, etc. These small group programs will ensure that your child gets the most out of their training while being super safe!

