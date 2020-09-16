Hudson Yards partners with Tribeca Film Festival to host socially distant outdoor movie nights

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Enjoy an outdoor movie night in a socially distant pod at Hudson Yards this fall.

From Sept. 17 through Oct. 18, Hudson Yards is partnering with the Tribeca Film Festival to host Backyard Big Screen movie nights. Each night, the park will host two outdoor screenings in front of Vessel at the Public Square and Gardens for guests to enjoy while maintaining social distancing.

The series of movie nights will kick off on Sept. 17 with a tribute to Chadwick Boseman. At 4 p.m., there will be a screening of “42” followed by a screening of “Get On Up” at 7:30 p.m. The of the weekend’s lineup is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 18 “The Muppets Take Manhattan” – 4 p.m. “Wonder Woman” – 7:30 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 19 “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – 4 p.m. “Ghostbusters” (1984) – 7:30 p.m.



Sunday, Sept. 20 “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” – 6:30 p.m.



More movie lineups will be made available in the coming weeks.

Guests can enjoy a socially-distant pod that includes cabana-style seats, a picnic box with seasonal delicacies, non-alcoholic beverages and individually wrapped utensils for up to 2 or 4 guests. The movie nights start at $45 for a two-person pod and $90 for a four-person pod for the 4 p.m. time slot. For the 7:30 time slot, prices start at $50 for a 2-person pod and $100 for a 4-person pod, exclusive of tax.

Preferred viewing locations will be reserved for healthcare and frontline workers and a portion of every reservation will be donated to a local charity. A mobile device or FM radio will be required in order to hear the movie.

A complete list of Backyard programming on the Public Square and Gardens is available here. Visit the Hudson Yards website for more information or to reserve your spot.