Tucked between vaulting Riverdale and the southwestern corner of sprawling Van Cortlandt Park, just north of Marble Hill, sits a sliver of the Bronx just begging for a day trip. Kingsbridge is packed with eats from a range of cultures and offers a selection of shopping options, from cigars to antiques to home goods.

For our guide we stuck primarily to the food-and-drink side of the neighborhood, but bring along a granny cart when you visit because you’re likely not leaving empty-handed. Skip breakfast and head out early to take advantage of all Kingsbridge has to offer.

Fall in love with Mon Amour Coffee & Wine We're starting you off here because the cappuccino is just too good, but you can make this Parisian cafe (234 W. 238th St.) a stop at any point during your day. For breakfast, grab a large coffee ($2.75) with a double shot of espresso ($1) and either the granola & yogurt ($4) or toasted croissant with Nutella ($2.95). If you happen by later for something savory, try the prosciutto arugula flatbread ($10) or a caprese salad ($9.50). The wine selection includes South African Bossman's Chenin as well as Mount Abora's organic "Saffraan" Cinsaut.

Help yourself at Panaderia Ixtapan With a full day of walking ahead, you'll need on-the-go sustenance. This Mexican-style bakery at 211 W. 231st St. offers a complete assortment of traditional fare, from conchas and coyotas to gallinas and orejas ($1-$3). Grab a pair of tongs, load up your tray and the friendly staff behind the counter will bag it up.

Get a taste of Loeser's Kosher Deli Across the street from Panaderia Ixtapan sits a slice of Bronx history. Loeser's, 214 W. 231st St., has been in the neighborhood since 1960 and offers one of the best sandwiches in the city. While its ranking may be up for debate, the quality of meats is not. Try the overstuffed classic pastrami sandwich with your choice of side salad or pickle ($14.95). Across from the counter is a wall packed with vintage photos that will give you a glimpse into the history of the deli, the neighborhood and owner Fredy Loeser.

Stroll through Van Cortlandt Park This cozy corner of sprawling Van Cortlandt Park (240th Street and Broadway) offers benches to relax in the shade, as well as play equipment to help the kids burn off some energy. Van Cortlandt Stadium, constructed in 1939, is also nearby, where synthetic turf field and a quarter-mile running track are available to the public. Make sure to check out the monument to the city's first confirmed coyote sighting since 1946 -- it's right as you enter through the iron gates.

Get sporty at Gaelic Park Sitting in the shadow of towering Riverdale is a large field with tremendous history. Gaelic Park was once a lively hub of Irish sport and culture. Although the vibrancy has faded, New York's Gaelic Athletic Association still hosts organized, competitive leagues for hurling and Gaelic football. You can catch matches ($5 admission) on most afternoons and evenings through Aug. 19. Check out gaanewyork.com for a complete schedule.

Housemade cigars at Moises This stogie haven (306 W. 231st St.) has been around for a couple years now, and is a go-to for aficionados and rookie rollers alike. There's plenty of Punch, Potter and Romeo & Julieta options in the $10 to $12 range. Moises also offers housemade cigars ($8-$16) with tobacco from Nicaragua, Dominican Republic and El Salvador. For the more refined smoker, the shop offers great deals on the Liga Privada No. 9 Belicoso ($19), the Oliva Serie V Melanio and Maduro ($18) and the Padron 1964 Anniversary ($26).

Slice of history at Riverdale Diner This blast from the past has been in business for more than 40 years, and is open until midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Like only the best of diners can, Riverdale Diner (3657 Kingsbridge Ave.) offers almost every dish you could reasonably ask for (according to their website: "If you don't see it on the menu, JUST ASK... WE JUST MAY HAVE IT!!!), from scallops and salads to burgers and Belgian waffles. Also don't miss their dessert cooler near the counter -- the strawberry shortcake ($5.25) and rainbow cookie cake ($5.50) are worth consideration.

Beer club at Bronx Alehouse Bronx Alehouse (216 W. 238th St.) is committed to sharing the joys of beer. Join their beer club to get $1 off any draft on Wednesdays, and if you drink 100 different beers you'll be awarded "gold membership," which bumps the Wednesday discount up to 50 percent. They're also not averse to a tap takeover now and again (when we stopped by, Brewery Ommegang had just commandeered the place). They keep a wide range of options so that the "I'm not a beer person" people can opt for a crisp cider. The food menu features all the standard pub items.