Once the L train shuts down for 15 months beginning in April, life is going to get complicated. Not only will commuters have to take roundabout routes to get to and from work, but their regular haunts may not be easily accessible anymore.

The L line will continue to operate between Rockaway Parkway and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, but Brooklynites will need to jump on the J, M, Z, C and G lines to get in and out of Manhattan. To help, the MTA is giving free transfers between the Broadway G train station and the J, M, Z stations at Hewes and Lorimer streets; the 21st Street G train station and Hunters Point Avenue 7 train; and the L train at Livonia Avenue and the Junius Street 3 train station.

So to prepare you and provide a little bit of a silver lining to this shutdown's dark cloud, we've rounded up some places you'll want to hit up not only at the transfer points but along your new routes.

Between the Broadway G train station and the J, M, Z stations at Hewes and Lorimer streets

Dotory Korean Eatery (353 Broadway): This South Williamsburg favorite is a must if you're stopping for dinner on the way home from work or meeting friends on the weekend. Try the bibimbap, nori taco or soondubu. The flavors and cozy atmosphere will delight you.

The Brooklyn Tree (188 Montrose Ave.): Owned by New Yorkers with Dominican Republic roots, this farm-to-table eatery offers lunch, dinner and brunch, from grass-fed and beet burgers to seasonal soups, mac n' cheese, schnitzel and waffles, salads and more. Its near-homecooked tastes paired with its clean and calm atmosphere make it a good place to stop on your travels.

Samurai Papa (32 Varet St.): If you love ramen, stop here and try the bukkake ramen — pork, chicken or vegan. It will leave you satisfied.

Bar Velo (394 Broadway): With live music Tuesdays through Saturdays, Bar Velo offers a fun atmosphere with good, plant-based food, including flatbreads, a selection of dips, a barbecue eggplant sandwich, a BLT tempeh bacon and more. It has a healthy cocktail list, too.

Rebecca’s (610 Bushwick Ave.): The folks behind Norbert's Pizza have opened an LGBTQ-friendly bar with cheap drinks. Stop by for karaoke on every second Sunday of the month and live music, comedy shows or fun events most nights.

Syndicated Bar Theater Kitchen (40 Bogart St.): With two to three films screened nightly and a utensil-free menu, Syndicated is a fun place to stop for dinner and a movie/drink. Grab a signature cocktail, a beer or wine and sit down with a bowl of popcorn, chicken wings, fried mozzarella or whatever you fancy.

Between the 21st Street G train station and Hunters Point Avenue 7 train

The Creek and the Cave (10-93 Jackson Ave): Blow off some steam with some pinball, catch a comedy show or rock to some live music at this Cal-Mex spot. Nightly specials include $4 Margarita Mondays, Taco and PBR Tallboy Tuesdays, Burger & Beer Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays with $5 glasses of wine and more.

Manetta's Ristorante (10-76 Jackson Ave.): This unassuming, family-owned Italian restaurant is a go-to spot for many locals who are looking for the comfort of pasta or those looking to have a pizza night. Many say it's the best Italian spot in LIC.

Alewife Taproom (5-14 51st Ave.): There is a wide-ranging beer selection from its own brewery but also from local companies, including Five Boroughs Brewing Co., Descendant Cider Co., Other Half Brewing Co., and a huge list of brews from Europe, too. The taproom has a decent menu, with tacos, salads and shared plates, if you need to eat before you partake.

Transmitter Brewing (53-02 11th St.): Specializing in farmhouse-style ales, French- and Belgian-style brews and barrel-aged sours, Transmitter lets you sample its offerings in its tasting room, which can be a fun weekend activity or post-dinner treat.

LIC Market (21-52 44th Dr.): Near Court Square, this favorite brunch spot is a hidden secret for locals. Using fresh ingredients, LIC Market offers buttermilk pancakes, frittatas, slow-cooked pork and simple sandwiches.

MoMA PS1 (22-25 Jackson Ave.): This exhibition space, which is an affiliate of The Museum of Modern Art, displays experimental art, including retrospectives, installations, historical surveys and live music and performances. Check out its calendar to find out what's next.

Along the G line

At the Metropolitan Avenue stop

Barcade (388 Union Ave.): Blow off some steam or wax nostalgic by hitting the buttons on any of Barcade's numerous arcade games ("Alien vs. Predator," "Asteroids," "Crazy Taxi," "Donkey Kong" and "Galaga" to name a few) and downing a good brew from its revolving drink menu before transferring to your train home.

Yuji Ramen/Okonomi (150 Ainslie St.): This tiny spot is beloved for its tasteful ramen, which is prepared in four ways: shio yaki (salt-roasted), saikyo miso (sweet miso), sake kasu (sake lees), and kombu jime (dry kelp cured). Other than that, there's no set menu, meaning that the dishes offered are based on what is in season from local markets.

Knitting Factory (361 Metropolitan Ave.): If you're looking for a cozy venue to see stand-up comedy, up-and-coming acts and tributes, this is it. Lil' Yachty, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience and Devvon Terrell have headlined there and from time to time the venue will host themed nights, including a live emo and pop punk karaoke party, a Santa hat/ugly sweater party and more.

At the Nassau Avenue stop

Warsaw (261 Driggs Ave.): Inside the Polish National Home, Warsaw is "where pierogies meet punk," according to its website. It's been a go-to for punk bands, hip-hop artists, DJs and others, including Le Tigre, the New Pornographers, Patti Smith and Courtney Love.

Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.): Whether you want to go bowling or catch some live music, Brooklyn Bowl has you covered for a night of fun if you don't mind the wait. Many people forego the bowling and head here just for the bands, which have included the likes of Atomic Funk Project and White Buffalo, and there are tons of themed nights. Oh, and try the Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken.

Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop (727 Manhattan Ave.) More than six decades old, this mom-and-pop doughnuttery is open from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, so any time you have to get your fix, it'll likely be open. It has bagels and bialys, too, but let's be real . . . it's about the doughnuts. Flavors include apple crumb, blueberry cake, chocolate cake, cream crumb, French toast cake, maple glazed cake, s'mores, toasted coconut . . . need we go on?

Along the JMZ lines

At the Central Avenue stop

Brooklyn Whiskers (760 Bushwick Ave.): Billing itself as "your neighborhood vegan outpost," Brooklyn Whiskers has sweet and savory pastries as well as breakfast and lunch menus for those who want to skip the animal products. While small inside, the cat-themed bakery and cafe offers a cozy space to start your day or get you through it.

At the Myrtle Avenue Stop

Little Mo (1158 Myrtle Ave.): Don't miss this Asian fusion eatery. It's a good place to stop for lunch or dinner if you're hungry for some spicy or sweet goodness, including a pulled pork banh mi sandwich, classic beef pho and rice bowls like the chicken char sui with Chinese barbecue sauce. Yes, please.

Skytown (921 Broadway): A gem for locals in the neighborhood, Skytown has good food (try the burger, chicken tacos or an omelet), great drinks and a friendly crowd. The house cocktail menu includes the "Cool Hand," with Tanqueray gin, lemon, cucumber, mint and soda and the "Stormy Jack" made with Glenlivet scotch, ginger beer and lime, among others.

and at the Lorimer Street Stop

Cafe 28 (28 Throop Ave.): Fresh bread, melt-in-your-mouth cookies, filling sandwiches, tasty knishes . . . Cafe 28 is a kosher cafe that keeps on giving. Open 12 hours a day during the week and four hours on Sunday (it's closed on Saturday), it's a good place to stop any time. Locals love it.