Here are some things to do in Manhattan Nov. 11-19

Thursday, Nov. 11

Dine at Lindens at Arlo SoHo– Enjoy seasonal modern American cuisine from a locally-sourced, seasonal produce-driven menu. Lindens opens on November 10, so stop in to enjoy a dining experience. Hours: Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices vary. But popular menu items range form $14 to $28. Renwick Street, New York, Ny 10013.

Visit Proximity Art Installation by Shohei Katayama– This art exhibition, curated by Common Ground Arts, is now free and open to the public at Manhattan West. Katayama’s work explores the connection between nature, technology and the scientific forces that shape human experiences and interactions. Proximity embraces principles of order and chaos. Free. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. the installation is open through Nov. 12 Lobby of 5 Manhattan West 450 West 33rd Street New York, NY 10001.

ArtSugar’s mobile art gallery & gift truck comes to NYC- Visit ArtSugar’s mobile art gallery & gift truck where artists including Angie Crabtree, Gina Julian and Humberto Cruz, will debut never-before-seen works created exclusively for ArtSugar’s pop-up experience. ArtSugar is a female-founded e-tailer pioneering art curation for the Instagram generation. Proceeds will benefit the organizations WMOO and Dress for Success. The truck will be in New York through Nov. 12 before it drives through the country. Item prices range from $95-1000. Thursday, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 43rd and 6th Ave; 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. 24th and 5th Ave; 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. 6th Ave & White street; Friday, 11/12 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Prince Street and Broadway

Friday, Nov. 12

Dine at recently opened Austrian Restaurant “Hütte”- Enjoy Austrian comfort food at this intimate backyard restaurant. The restaurant opened on Nov. 4 and was designed to look like an Austrian ski lodge. The outdoor tent-covered backyard is decorated with vintage ski lodge artwork, antlers, garlands and string lights. Electric heaters and blankets will keep diners cozy. Open daily. 4 p.m. to 11p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome; reservations can be made online at huttenyc.com or by calling 646-981-0764. 1652 Second Avenue between 85th and 86th Streets.

Good Kind Pure “Kindness Grove” in Flatiron Plaza– ​​Kick off World Kindness Day with fragrance brand Good Kind Pure. The brand is hosting “Kindness Grove.” Attend for photo opp moments and the chance to sample new fragrances and free treats. Free. 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Flatiron Plaza 27 W 24th St, New York, NY 1001.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Fuze– Witness the work of five queer artists of different mediums who will present their new works at this immersive experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists. The experience highlights local LGBTQIA+ small businesses and vendors, allowing creatives and business owners to connect. $20. Times vary. 345 East 104th Street 345 East 104th Street New York, NY 10029.

American Utopia– Enjoy songs from the hit Broadway musical “American Utopia” and rediscover the joys of live music. Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians will perform with staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson. 9 p.m. Ticket prices and times vary. Broadway’s St. James Theatre.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Extreme Food Tour Asian Edition– Explore a wide variety of foods on this tour through New York City’s Chinatown. Guests will also visit a meat market and a Chinese herbal shop. $75 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM EST Chinatown Tourism Kiosk at a traffic island across street from 220 Canal St New York, NY 10013.

Monday, Nov. 15

Visit the new fitness studio at the Seaport– HIIT The Deck, a high intensity boxing inspired workout that combines boxing, core and conditioning opens Nov. 15. Teaming up with Ronson Frank, the Founder of Uprising Promotions, HIIT The Deck is now opening its first brick and mortar boxing gym at 10 Fulton Street, where it will offer indoor and outdoor classes for all levels of expertise. The studio is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9a.m to 3p.m. Classes start at $25 up to $249 for unlimited monthly memberships. Located at 10 Fulton Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Book Launch: The Legend of the Christmas Witch by Aubrey Plaza & Dan Murphy– Attend this book launch of “ The Legend of the Christmas Witch” by Aubrey Plaza & Dan Murphy. American actress, director, writer, and producer Natasha Lyonne will also join the conversation. $25. 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM POWERHOUSE Arena 28 Adams Street

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND Q&As– Join in conversation with director Todd Haynes and editors Affonso Gonçalves and Adam Kurnitzfilm about the film The Velvet Underground. $15. 12:30 p.m. 209 W Houston St.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Chair Aerobics and Low Impact Exercises– Get active without hurting your joint. This low impact workout class is for seniors who want to get fit. Free. 4 p.m. 5 p.m. 85 Bradhurst Ave., New York, NY.

Joyce’s Art Walk: Tribeca Gallery Tour– This art tour of Tribeca galleries was curated by artist and arts educator Joyce Siegel. Attendees will be introduced to the art of both emerging and established artists working in a variety of mediums. Siegel will share unique insights into the artist’s process. $60. 2 – 4 p.m. 39 Walker St, New York, NY.

Thursday, Nov. 18

In-Person Class: Hand Rolled Cavatelli Pasta– Learn how to prepare Cavatelli from scratch. Attendees will make the classic dough and Chef Gill will demonstrate how to make two different sauces: mushroom brown butter and a tomato and veggie base. $59. 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Hyatt House New York/Chelsea 815 6th Ave, New York, NY.

Gallery Tour: A Few of Our Favorite Things– Engage in a free tour through the galleries of the Brooklyn Museum. Guides will share the meaning behind different artworks. Free with Museum admission. 1p.m.- 2 p.m. Rubin Museum of Art 150 W 17th St, New York, NY.

Team Roc New York job fair– Attend the Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance “Team Roc New York Job Fair” at Madison Square Garden. The fair aims to help the vast number of New Yorkers who are seeking employment. Employers such as Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, VICE, 40/40 Club will be participating. Registration is required to attend. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Chamber Orchestra of New York Performance– Enjoy an evening with the orchestra. The program will include Jonathan Salamon, the Chamber Orchestra of New York’s new principal harpsichordist, performance of Bach’s Harpsichord Concerto No. 1. $50 to $60. 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Weill Recital Hall 154 W 57th St, New York, NY