The New York Transit Museum is set to once again delight train buffs with the return of its Holiday Train Show next month.

Rolling into Grand Central Terminal on Nov. 16, the 16th annual vintage train show will feature Lionel model trains running along a 34-foot-long, two-level, “O” gauge track layout.

The museum, however, has scrapped the Grand Central-to-North Pole replica this year, instead showcasing the Lionel Metro-North, Polar Express and other vintage sets from its collection, including Dr. George T. F. Rahilly’s trolley and elevated train models.

As with previous years, the show will also feature cityscape art set as the exhibit’s backdrop. Grammy-nominated Brooklyn-based illustrator Josh Cochran was commissioned this year to engage the audience in his “bright, dense, and conceptual drawings,” according to a statement by the museum.

“The installation I created for the Transit Museum’s Holiday Train Show at Grand Central depicts trains and subway cars wrapping around and through a bustling city,” Cochran said in a statement. “I wanted to show the amazing energy of New York and feature the various types of mass transit that people use every day.”

The train show, located at the museum’s annex in Grand Central, will run 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through Feb. 4, 2018. On weekends, the exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are some other train shows in the city that you can check out this holiday season:

The New York Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show

When: Nov. 22, 2017 - Jan. 15, 2018

Where: Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection

When: Oct. 27, 2017 - Feb. 25, 2018

Where: New York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West (West 77th Street entrance)