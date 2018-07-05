Get your granny cart ready — Primark Brooklyn is here.

The popular Irish budget-fashion brand Primark is opening its second New York City location in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to its website.

Primark unveiled its plans to open the highly anticipated shop in the Marine Park/Mill Basin section of Brooklyn last July and announced a May 16 opening in April. The opening date was pushed back to July 7 after experiencing difficulties at Kings Plaza, where the shop will be located, according to the Bklyner.

The 57,900-square-foot store at 5100 Kings Plaza, which will have 56 fitting rooms and 42 registers, will open its doors at 11 a.m. Saturday and stay open through 10 p.m. There will be special activities for the opening, including a $25 gift card giveaway for the first 100 people in line, an in-store DJ and free Primark tote bags that will be handed out to customers.

Primark, which is both a fashion and home goods store, is beloved for its affordable prices ($9 for a sweatshirt, $19 jeans, sunglasses for $3.50) and eclectic merchandise, including Disney and Harry Potter-themed apparel. The Staten Island Mall is home to its original New York City outlet.

In June, the brand revealed photos of a fashion shoot it did on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Primark faced criticism in 2013 when a factory in Bangladesh collapsed, killing more than 1,000 people. Primark, among other retailers, had previously sourced its clothing there, according to The Guardian. Since then, it has rebranded itself as an ethical company with an entire webpage devoted to explaining its manufacturing process.