Defeat the doldrums of winter by heading to a place where it rarely snows and you can still rock shorts if you want to. Yes, we're talking California. But instead of the usual hot spots, consider San Luis Obispo (aka SLO) County. There you'll find great food, beaches, wine country, art and a laid-back lifestyle perfect for vacation. Here are four top spots to visit while exploring this vibrant region.

Paso Robles

This charming area features rolling hills chock-full of vineyards and more than 200 wineries. Highlights include Ancient Peaks Winery (22720 El Camino Real, 805-365-7045, ancientpeaks.com); Sisters Ranch Vineyards & Winery (2995 Pleasant Rd., 805-467-2417, foursistersranch.com), for stunning views; and Caparone Winery (2280 San Marcos Rd., 805-610-5308, caparone.com), one of the oldest in the region. Have lunch or dinner at La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant (835 12th St., 805-237-0019, lacosechabr.com), a quaint spot featuring wood-fired pizzas and Honduran-style empanadas.

San Luis Obispo

The namesake town is the most bustling area in SLO. Check out the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (FREE admission; 1010 Broad St., 805-543-8562, sloma.org) to see works mainly by California artists. For dining, the Vegetable Butcher (closed Sundays; 712 Marsh St., 805-439-4801, vegetablebutcherslo.com) serves little artisan tacos and other veggie-focused bites. Head to Novo Restaurant and Lounge (726 Higuera St., 805-543-3986, novorestaurant.com) for a picturesque view for lunch or dinner while nibbling on herb lamb chops or Korean short ribs. The year-round downtown farmers market (Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.) also is an extravaganza of fresh produce, food trucks and music.

Avila Beach and Pismo Beach

Though it may not be bikini weather (temps range in mid-60s to the low 70s in the winter), you can enjoy surf and sand at these beaches. Pismo Beach offers easy shopping down Shell Beach Road and crave-worthy clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl from Splash Cafe (197 Pomeroy Ave., 805-773-4653, splashcafe.com), which you can get to go to eat on the sand. At Avila Beach, grab a cup of coffee at Kraken Coffee Company (310 Front St., 805-439-1177, krakencoffeeco.com), then take a long walk by the water and check out the 111-year-old pier. Both locations have prime sea kayaking too; book a tour with an outfitter such as Central Coast Kayaks (centralcoastkayaks.com).

Morro Bay

Oyster lovers, head to Morro Bay Oyster Company (by appointment; 1287 Embarcadero, 805-234-7102, morrobayoysters.com), which harvests its Pacific Gold oysters sustainably. Get even more seafood at the low-key Tognazzini's Dockside (1245 Embarcadero, 805-772-8100, morrobaydockside.com), where the super-fresh fish is cooked perfectly. Tour the estuary and see local wildlife through a kayak jaunt with A Kayak Shack (morrobaykayakrental.com).