Take a virtual walking tour of Brooklyn’s historic armories this weekend

BY SUSAN DE VRIES

They are hard to miss on Brooklyn streetscapes, with their massive scale and fortress-like appearance. If you have always been curious about the armories of Brooklyn, a new tour will guide you through some of the borough’s impressive specimens.

The Municipal Art Society has moved its popular tour program online and this weekend you can join Brownstoner columnist Suzanne Spellen (aka Montrose Morris) and Morgan Munsey, both preservationists, for “Protecting the Heart of Brooklyn.” The duo will discuss the architecture, history and current status of three National Guard Armories, all in Central Brooklyn. Learn all the stories behind the 13th Regiment Armory, the 23rd Regiment Armory and the early 20th century Troop C Armory.

The virtual event takes place on Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are required and they are $10 for members and $20 for non members. For full info on registration visit the event page online.

This story first appeared on brownstoner.com.