LATEST PAPER
83° Good Evening
SEARCH
83° Good Evening
Things to Do

Watch Team USA in the Women's World Cup final at these NYC bars, restaurants

You can catch Team USA play for the

You can catch Team USA play for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday at NYC bars and restaurants. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

The U.S. Women's National Team is going to the finals!

After a 2-1 win against England, the team will vie for its fourth World Cup win at 11 a.m. Sunday against either Sweden or the Netherlands.

Make your Sunday plans now because bars and restaurants screening the game will be packed.

Here's where you can cheer the team on across the city:

The Wilson
132 W. 27th St., Manhattan

Catch the game al fresco at The Wilson's front patio, which will have an 80-inch screen and drink specials like $5 beers and $10 "soccer spritzes." You can also watch indoors on four TVs. Reservations can be made by emailing reservations@igchospitality.com.

Boulton & Watt
5 Avenue A, Manhattan

Watch the women take on their final challenge on seven TV screens and take advantage of Boulton & Watt's drink special — $12 specialty World Cup cocktails. Pair it with a burger or a hangover sandwich. Call 646-490-6004 to make a reservation.

Mustang Harry's
352 Seventh Ave., Manhattan

Irish sports bar Mustang Harry's has a 99-foot bar with dozens of HDTVs and surround sound throughout its two floors so you won't miss a pass or goal. Its special menu includes the Team USA Breakfast Burger ($20), Mustang Power Wrap ($14) and The Morning Stretch, a new whiskey-spiked frozen Irish coffee ($13), plus additional drink specials and giveaways.

DUMBO Archway
Under the Manhattan Bridge across from the Pearl Street Triangle

The final will be broadcast on an 80-inch screen with "grass" for viewers to spread out on and lunchtime concessions from El Super (tacos), Chef Katsu (Japanese burgers), Rice and Miso Everyday and beer and wine from Dumbo Station.

Zum Schneider
107 Avenue C, Manhattan

Starting at 3 p.m., this Bavarian beer hall is showing all games on its HD projector screen while it offers up 14 German beers on tap. 

World Trade Center
2 World Trade

Catch the final on Sunday at 11 a.m. on the steps of the World Trade Center.

Black Forest Brooklyn
733 Fulton St. and 181 Smith St., Brooklyn

The authentic German restaurant will screen the game on its big screen with surround sound at both locations.

Nowadays
56-06 Cooper Ave., Brooklyn

The beer garden on the border of Ridgewood-Bushwick is screening the final for free indoors. After the game, relax in the backyard hammocks or grab a drink.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

Take a break mid-day to hear from prominent Our freebie guide to the city
Grand Bazaar is back with its fourth annual Festivals to put on your calendar
Board the Waterfront Museum barge in Red Hook Pocket-size circus, free concerts & more to do this weekend
Pilobolus dancers march and dance during the NYC Scenes from the Pride March
Each summer, some of the dance at Lincoln Midsummer Night Swing, new shows and more to do this week
Creativity rules at Ice & Vice. There are The best ice cream shops offering inventive flavors