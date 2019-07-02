The U.S. Women's National Team is going to the finals!

After a 2-1 win against England, the team will vie for its fourth World Cup win at 11 a.m. Sunday against either Sweden or the Netherlands.

Make your Sunday plans now because bars and restaurants screening the game will be packed.

Here's where you can cheer the team on across the city:

The Wilson

132 W. 27th St., Manhattan



Catch the game al fresco at The Wilson's front patio, which will have an 80-inch screen and drink specials like $5 beers and $10 "soccer spritzes." You can also watch indoors on four TVs. Reservations can be made by emailing reservations@igchospitality.com.

Boulton & Watt

5 Avenue A, Manhattan



Watch the women take on their final challenge on seven TV screens and take advantage of Boulton & Watt's drink special — $12 specialty World Cup cocktails. Pair it with a burger or a hangover sandwich. Call 646-490-6004 to make a reservation.

Mustang Harry's

352 Seventh Ave., Manhattan



Irish sports bar Mustang Harry's has a 99-foot bar with dozens of HDTVs and surround sound throughout its two floors so you won't miss a pass or goal. Its special menu includes the Team USA Breakfast Burger ($20), Mustang Power Wrap ($14) and The Morning Stretch, a new whiskey-spiked frozen Irish coffee ($13), plus additional drink specials and giveaways.

DUMBO Archway

Under the Manhattan Bridge across from the Pearl Street Triangle



The final will be broadcast on an 80-inch screen with "grass" for viewers to spread out on and lunchtime concessions from El Super (tacos), Chef Katsu (Japanese burgers), Rice and Miso Everyday and beer and wine from Dumbo Station.

Zum Schneider

107 Avenue C, Manhattan



Starting at 3 p.m., this Bavarian beer hall is showing all games on its HD projector screen while it offers up 14 German beers on tap.

World Trade Center

2 World Trade



Catch the final on Sunday at 11 a.m. on the steps of the World Trade Center.

Black Forest Brooklyn

733 Fulton St. and 181 Smith St., Brooklyn



The authentic German restaurant will screen the game on its big screen with surround sound at both locations.

Nowadays

56-06 Cooper Ave., Brooklyn



The beer garden on the border of Ridgewood-Bushwick is screening the final for free indoors. After the game, relax in the backyard hammocks or grab a drink.