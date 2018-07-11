This is it — after beating England 2-1 on Wednesday, Croatia will take on France in the World Cup Final on Sunday.

It's the first time Croatia has reached the final since becoming an independent nation in 1991. France won the cup back in 1998.

No doubt most French and Croatian restaurants and bars in the city will be packed with fans watching enthusiastically on Sunday, so we've come up with some suggestions as to which ones to head to (as well as more general final viewing parties):

France

Felix Restaurant and Bar, 240 W. Broadway (Tribeca)

Cafe du Soleil, 2723 Broadway (Upper West Side)

OCabanon, 245 W. 29th St. (Chelsea)

Vintage 61, 233-235 Front St. (South Street Seaport)

5th & Mad, 7 E. 36th St. (midtown)

Croatia

Rudar Club New York, 34-01 45th St. (Astoria)

Villa Berulia Restaurant, 107 E. 34th St. (Murray Hill)

Kafana NYC, 116 Avenue C (Alphabet City)

Other viewing parties

LeGrande Lounge at The Time New York, 224 W. 49th St. (midtown): Take advantage of specialty cocktails ("the red card" and "the yellow card") for $8, a free shot for every goal, and win a free appetizer or drink on Saturday and Sunday if you predict which team will lead the first half and win the cup.

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave. (Bushwick): Brooklyn Bowl is screening the final on 14 screens and offering up happy-hour pricing during the game, including $5 beers, $6 frozen margaritas and $6 glasses of wine. And, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can take advantage of a half-off bowling special if you mention "bowling special." Doors open at 10 a.m. and it's free admission for all ages.

House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave. (Bushwick): Watch the final game on a big screen with cocktails starting at 10 a.m. and a dance party once the match is over. Entry is first come, first served.

Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave. (Bushwick): This special viewing party, which starts at 10 a.m., is free with an RSVP.

Football Factory at Legends, 6 W. 33rd St. (midtown): One of the city's most popular soccer bars will have a lively crowd during the final.

Upper 90 Soccer, 34-23 38th St. (Astoria): Watch the final on this soccer club's projector screen for free. Food and drinks are available and doors open at 10 a.m.

Clinton Hall (Bronx, Brooklyn and FiDi): Tables are first-come, first-served at Clinton Hall's three locations. Every screen will be dedicated to playing the game live and there will be World Cup specials ($5 food and $7 for cocktails) and giveaways.

Slate, 54 W. 21st St. (Flatiron): You won't miss a second at Slate, which will show the game on its 20-foot screen and each TV that lines its bar. There will be drink specials, including $5 Coors cans and $5 wine cans. Entry is $15.

DUMBO Archway, Across from the Pearl Street Triangle: Watch the World Cup final underneath the iconic Manhattan Bridge Archway on a supersized screen. Bring a blanket or chair and prepare for a picnic with food you can purchase from concessions such as Wood Fired Edibles, Dosa Royale, Jianbing Co., Lonestar Empire, C Bao and more during the game (July 15 at 11 a.m.)

Rockefeller Center: Watch matches starting at 10 a.m. on bleachers in front of giant screens within Rockefeller Center. Games are broadcast in Spanish via Telemundo. For those who want to get active, there's a temporary soccer field where there are scheduled activities each day (pickups, bubble soccer, clinics and meet and greets) and a vintage soccer jersey exhibit to check out. This is free and open to the public.