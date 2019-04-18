The streets of Manhattan will belong to pedestrians next weekend.

The city's Department of Transportation announced Thursday that April 27 will mark the fourth-annual Car Free Earth Day for parts of midtown, Chelsea, Union Square and northern Manhattan. For most of the morning and early afternoon, selected streets will close to all vehicular traffic and host art presentations, concerts and games for the public.

Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said the event, now in its fourth year, has helped to encourage public transportation options and environmentally friendly activities.

"Whether they are out cycling or walking, New Yorkers can use Car Free Earth Day as a time to reclaim their streets, enjoy the outdoors, and indulge in the vibrant culture of these communities," she said in a statement.

The two sections participating in the event include Broadway from Union Square to Times Square, which will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and St. Nicholas Avenue from 181st Street to 190th Street, which will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each section will host special events for pedestrians. Herald Square, for example, will have free outdoor fitness classes, a public art gallery and a bike safety demonstration. A concert stage will be set up at St. Nicholas Avenue between 182nd and 183rd streets to feature different performers and acts.