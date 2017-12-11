An explosion in the subway station under the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning is causing a number of service disruptions, the MTA said.

The blast occurred around 7:25 a.m. in the underground passageway that connects Times Square and Eighth Avenue, police said. One man was taken into custody and three people suffered minor injuries, according to cops.

Currently, the 1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing Times Square-42nd Street in both directions, the MTA said.

The following service changes are also in effect due to the investigation, per the MTA.

— The A, C, E are bypassing 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal in both directions.

— There is no 42nd Street shuttle service in both directions.

— Expect delays on the A, C, E, B, L and M lines in both directions.