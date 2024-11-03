Hoboken PATH station to close for most of February for rehab

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The PATH’s busy Hoboken terminal will close for most of February for track repairs and station rehabilitation.

As the Port Authority announced last week, the terminal will shut down for 25 days in early 2025, from 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 30 to 5 a.m. on Feb. 25, as part of its $430 million PATH rehabilitation program. Workers will replace tracks and switches, repair nearly a mile of rails approaching the station, rebuild stairwells, and rehab platforms.

The Port Authority says that outside consultants concluded closing the station entirely was the “best option” to advance multiple projects on a quick timeline, rather than weekend closures that potentially would last up to a year.

“We recognize that a full station closure is disruptive,” said Rick Cotton, the Port Authority’s executive director. “But it allows us to fast-track extensive repair work within the station and critical infrastructure around it that otherwise would have involved years of intermittent closures if we performed it piecemeal.”

On an average weekday, Hoboken sees about 17,000 daily riders, with service to both the 33rd Street and World Trade Center PATH terminals in Manhattan.

Port Authority will run free shuttle buses between Hoboken and operating PATH stations at Newport and Exchange Place, where extra trains will run. NJ Transit will also run additional service on the No. 126 bus to Port Authority Bus Terminal and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

NY Waterway will also run additional ferry service across the Hudson River at peak hours, extending its hours to 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.