A woman was struck by a train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, snarling service on the L line, officials said.

The woman jumped in front of a train at the Bedford Avenue station just before 2:23 p.m., according to police and the MTA. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

As a result, service on the L line was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for nearly an hour. Normal service was restored around 3:49 p.m.

There is no L train service between 1 Av and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs because of a person struck by a train at Bedford Av. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 5, 2018

Hours later, a 58-year-old man was struck by an E train after he fell onto the tracks at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station in Queens, according to police and the MTA. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident, which happened around 6:35 p.m., forced service changes on the E, F and M lines in Queens for about an hour.

With Nicole Brown