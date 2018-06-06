Transit L train service impacted after woman hit by train in Brooklyn, officials say L trains were suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for nearly an hour. L train service was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for about an hour, the MTA said Tuesday. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated June 6, 2018 6:47 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A woman was struck by a train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, snarling service on the L line, officials said. The woman jumped in front of a train at the Bedford Avenue station just before 2:23 p.m., according to police and the MTA. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, where she was pronounced dead, police said. As a result, service on the L line was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for nearly an hour. Normal service was restored around 3:49 p.m. Hours later, a 58-year-old man was struck by an E train after he fell onto the tracks at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station in Queens, according to police and the MTA. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The incident, which happened around 6:35 p.m., forced service changes on the E, F and M lines in Queens for about an hour. With Nicole Brown By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.