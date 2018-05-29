A man riding between subway cars was fatally struck by an E train in Queens Tuesday morning, police and the MTA said.

The man was on a Manhattan-bound train when he fell and was hit at about 5:20 a.m. between the Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue stations, police and fire officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the FDNY said. His age and identity were not immediately released.

Southbound E, F, M and R trains are running express from Forest Hills-71 Av to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av because emergency teams are assisting someone that was struck by a train at 63 Dr-Rego Park. 1/2 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 29, 2018 Update: An unauthorized person on the tracks died after making contact with the third rail. We know some of you are on the train outside of stations and we are working to restore service as soon as possible. For now, please see details of service changes below. (1/2) — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 29, 2018

As a result, E, F, M and R train service was suspended or altered in Queens for several hours. Regular service resumed at about 7:30 a.m., but the MTA warned of ongoing delays.

Another man jumped onto the subway tracks at the Simpson Street station in the Bronx at about 8 a.m., police said. He died after coming in contact with the third rail, according to the MTA.

Following that incident, 2 and 5 trains were suspended in the Bronx, but normal service was restored by around 9 a.m., the MTA said.