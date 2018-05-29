Transit Man fatally hit by train in Queens, NYPD says Another man died at a Bronx station after coming in contact with the third rail, the MTA said. A man was fatally struck by an E train in Queens Tuesday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 29, 2018 10:02 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man riding between subway cars was fatally struck by an E train in Queens Tuesday morning, police and the MTA said. The man was on a Manhattan-bound train when he fell and was hit at about 5:20 a.m. between the Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue stations, police and fire officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the FDNY said. His age and identity were not immediately released. As a result, E, F, M and R train service was suspended or altered in Queens for several hours. Regular service resumed at about 7:30 a.m., but the MTA warned of ongoing delays. Another man jumped onto the subway tracks at the Simpson Street station in the Bronx at about 8 a.m., police said. He died after coming in contact with the third rail, according to the MTA. Following that incident, 2 and 5 trains were suspended in the Bronx, but normal service was restored by around 9 a.m., the MTA said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.