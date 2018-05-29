LATEST PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
Transit

Man fatally hit by train in Queens, NYPD says

Another man died at a Bronx station after coming in contact with the third rail, the MTA said.

A man was fatally struck by an E

A man was fatally struck by an E train in Queens Tuesday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A man riding between subway cars was fatally struck by an E train in Queens Tuesday morning, police and the MTA said.

The man was on a Manhattan-bound train when he fell and was hit at about 5:20 a.m. between the Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue stations, police and fire officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the FDNY said. His age and identity were not immediately released.

As a result, E, F, M and R train service was suspended or altered in Queens for several hours. Regular service resumed at about 7:30 a.m., but the MTA warned of ongoing delays.

Another man jumped onto the subway tracks at the Simpson Street station in the Bronx at about 8 a.m., police said. He died after coming in contact with the third rail, according to the MTA.

Following that incident, 2 and 5 trains were suspended in the Bronx, but normal service was restored by around 9 a.m., the MTA said.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

This Memorial Day weekend, you can get away 9 Memorial Day weekend trips for the car-free New Yorker
Fergie turned a rainy New York afternoon into Fergie's 'Glamorous' subway ride
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter