Man walking on Seventh Avenue subway tracks delays 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 trains, MTA says

The incident caused delays on several lines for about an hour, the MTA said.

A man walking on the Seventh Avenue subway tracks caused delays on several train lines during the morning rush hour Thursday, the MTA said.

The man was first seen lying on the uptown express 2/3 tracks between Christopher and 14th streets at about 8 a.m., the MTA said.

He was dangerously close to touching the third rail, a spokeswoman said, and was caught on video walking toward a stopped train.

Power was shut off between 34th Street-Penn Station and Christopher Street, causing delays on the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains for about an hour, the MTA said.

The man was removed from the tracks and taken into custody by police.

No injuries were reported.

“We commend the train and police personnel who got this trespasser removed safely and thank our customers for their patience during the ordeal,” an MTA spokesman said in a statement.