The March for Our Lives event will take over midtown on Saturday, snarling traffic in the surrounding area.

The demonstration will step off at West 72nd Street and Central Park West around noon, heading south toward 43rd street via Sixth Avenue.

The city Department of Transportation and the NYPD will shut down several streets in midtown in order to allow the protesters to march.

The following streets will be closed on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., per the DOT.

- 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

- Central Park West between 72nd Street and Columbus Circle

- Central Park South between Columbus Circle and Sixth Avenue

- Sixth Avenue between Central Park South and 43rd Street

- 43rd Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues

- 44th Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues

- 45th Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues