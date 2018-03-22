Transit March for Our Lives street closures in Manhattan Here's what you need to know before heading out the door. The March for Our Lives demonstration will shut down several streets in Manhattan on Saturday, March 24. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mladen Antonov By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated March 22, 2018 7:34 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The March for Our Lives event will take over midtown on Saturday, snarling traffic in the surrounding area. The demonstration will step off at West 72nd Street and Central Park West around noon, heading south toward 43rd street via Sixth Avenue. The city Department of Transportation and the NYPD will shut down several streets in midtown in order to allow the protesters to march. The following streets will be closed on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., per the DOT. - 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West - Central Park West between 72nd Street and Columbus Circle - Central Park South between Columbus Circle and Sixth Avenue - Sixth Avenue between Central Park South and 43rd Street - 43rd Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues - 44th Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues - 45th Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Thousands rally for gun control at NYC March for Our LivesThe Manhattan event was organized in support of the Parkland shooting survivors. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.