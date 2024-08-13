Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Taylor Swift fans gobbled up some 200 authentic, limited edition city street signs bearing the name of Cornelia Street, the West Village block where the pop music icon once lived and composed.

Cornelia Street, situated between Bleecker and West 4th streets, is only a block long but has secured a place in the Village’s storied musical history as the one-time home of Taylor Swift, who rented a swanky converted carriage house on the block and later penned an acclaimed ballad of the same name on her 2019 album Lover.

On Tuesday, the city’s Department of Transportation announced it was selling authentic street signs bearing Cornelia Street’s name. And while Taylor may no longer inhabit the block, we think they’ll make you want to walk Cornelia Street again…and again…and again.

It turned out the Swifties were all too eager to buy the signs; the DOT reported all 200 were sold out in 3 hours.

The Cornelia Street signs were available starting at the City Store, the official gift shop of New York City government, in either historic district brown or a hot pink gradient, and went for $75 a pop.

All 200 signs for sale — 100 in each color — were manufactured at the DOT’s sign shop in Maspeth, Queens, where workers produce over 70,000 street signs per year.

Other items for sale at the City Store include taxi medallions and replica subway wayfinding signs.

This is the city’s third monthly street sign drop this summer. In June, the agency auctioned off signs bearing the name of Christopher Street/Stonewall Place, the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement, in honor of Pride Month, and in July sold signs denoting Beastie Boys Square on the Lower East Side. Each drop sold out within hours, says DOT.

Swift has not lived on Cornelia Street since 2017, and the property is currently on the rental market for $50,000 monthly after being listed for sale last year at $17.9 million.

The pop icon lives in a mansion on Franklin Street in Tribeca that she originally purchased in 2014 for $18 million, and later spent $30 million expanding.

The compound was in the news recently after a crazed stalker was arrested while dumpster diving outside the property.