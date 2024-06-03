Here’s your chance to own a genuine NYC street sign!

Just in time for Pride Month, New Yorkers can buy a genuine NYC street sign for Christopher Street-Stonewall Place.

The New York City Department of Transportation will start selling authentic New York City street signs to lucky customers hoping to put a piece of New York City right on their wall.

The first street sign up for sale on CityStore, the official gift shop of New York City’s government, is for the Stonewall Place block of Christopher Street in the West Village, the block where the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement began with the 1969 uprising at the Stonewall Inn. Fifty of the 36×9 inch signs, manufactured at the DOT’s Sign Shop in Maspeth, Queens, are on sale this month for $75 apiece.

“Our monthly sign drops will allow all who love New York City to celebrate the people, places, and special occasions that make this the greatest city in the world,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “Nothing beats Pride Month and the Pride Parade in New York City, and we are thrilled to commemorate the occasion by offering authentic, limited edition Stonewall Place/Christopher Street signs.”

The DOT will sell a new limited edition street sign, hand-crafted at the Sign Shop, each month going forward.

Other items on sale at the CityStore — online and in-person at the Manhattan Municipal Building — include taxi medallions and replica subway wayfinding signs. More typical gift shop knick-knacks are also on sale, like magnets and T-shirts bearing health inspection grades.