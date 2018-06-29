Thousands of athletes will test their limits during the annual NYC Triathlon on Sunday.

Competitors will swim the Hudson River before biking along Manhattan’s West Side Highway and running through Central Park.

But while those athletes compete in the grueling race, motorists will be competing for space on the roads due to some street closures.

The city's Department of Transportation released several street closures in the Bronx and Manhattan related to the race.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday from 5:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Manhattan

Northbound Henry Hudson Parkway between West 60th Street and the Henry Hudson Bridge

West 72nd Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West

West 79th Street between Riverside Drive and the traffic circle near West Side Highway

79th Street traffic circle

Central Park West Drive between 102nd Street Transverse and Center Drive

Center Drive between Central Park West and Central Park East drives

Central Park East Drive between Center Drive and 102nd Street Transverse

102nd Street Transverse between Central Park West and Central Park East drives

Terrace Drive between Central Park West and Central Park East drives

Bronx

