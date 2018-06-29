Transit NYC Triathlon traffic guide: Manhattan and Bronx street closures Streets in Manhattan and the Bronx will be closed starting at 5:50 a.m. The NYC Triathlon will close some streets in Manhattan and the Bronx for several hours on Sunday, July 16, 2017, the city Department of Transportation said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mladen Antonov By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated June 29, 2018 12:26 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Thousands of athletes will test their limits during the annual NYC Triathlon on Sunday. Competitors will swim the Hudson River before biking along Manhattan’s West Side Highway and running through Central Park. But while those athletes compete in the grueling race, motorists will be competing for space on the roads due to some street closures. The city's Department of Transportation released several street closures in the Bronx and Manhattan related to the race. The following streets will be closed on Sunday from 5:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Manhattan Northbound Henry Hudson Parkway between West 60th Street and the Henry Hudson Bridge West 72nd Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West West 79th Street between Riverside Drive and the traffic circle near West Side Highway 79th Street traffic circle Central Park West Drive between 102nd Street Transverse and Center Drive Center Drive between Central Park West and Central Park East drives Central Park East Drive between Center Drive and 102nd Street Transverse 102nd Street Transverse between Central Park West and Central Park East drives Terrace Drive between Central Park West and Central Park East drives Bronx Northbound Henry Hudson Bridge Northbound Henry Hudson Parkway between the Henry Hudson Bridge and Mosholu Parkway Eastbound Mosholu Parkway between Henry Hudson Parkway and West Gun Hill Road By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.