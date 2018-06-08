Transit Puerto Rican Day Parade traffic guide: Manhattan street closures and times The Puerto Rican Day Parade will cause numerous road closures in Manhattan on Sunday, June 10. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com Updated June 8, 2018 12:46 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is one of Manhattan's largest, which translates to one million (or more) attendees – and potential traffic woes for motorists – converging on Sunday. The celebration of Puerto Rican culture could be one of the biggest yet, especially as the 61st rendition is the first since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island and relief efforts are still underway. Actor – and Brooklyn native – Esai Morales ("La Bamba," "NYPD Blue") is this year's grand marshal; parade honorees include baseballers Jorge Posada and Carlos Beltrán and singers Ismael Miranda and Lucecita Benítez. They'll be making their way down Fifth Avenue starting at 11:30 a.m., so take note of the following street closures – in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10 – related to the festivities. Parade route Fifth Avenue between 42nd and 79th streets Formation 44th to 48th streets, between Madison and Sixth avenue Dispersal Fifth Avenue between 79th and 86th streets 79th to 83rd streets, between Fifth and Park avenues 84th and 85th streets, between Fifth and Madison avenues Miscellaneous 43rd Street between Sixth and Madison avenues Madison Avenue between East 43rd and East 86th streets Sixth Avenue between West 44th and West 49th streets 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and Fifth Avenue 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and Fifth Avenue 64th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues 69th Street between Fifth and Park avenues 74th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Puerto Rican Day Parade to have ‘different tone’ post-MariaSome revelers will wear black T-shirts emblazoned with "4,645," the number of Maria-related deaths. Complete coverage of the Puerto Rican Day ParadeThe 61st annual celebration honors NYers and groups playing key roles in recovery efforts. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.