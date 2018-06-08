The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is one of Manhattan's largest, which translates to one million (or more) attendees – and potential traffic woes for motorists – converging on Sunday.

The celebration of Puerto Rican culture could be one of the biggest yet, especially as the 61st rendition is the first since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island and relief efforts are still underway. Actor – and Brooklyn native – Esai Morales ("La Bamba," "NYPD Blue") is this year's grand marshal; parade honorees include baseballers Jorge Posada and Carlos Beltrán and singers Ismael Miranda and Lucecita Benítez.

They'll be making their way down Fifth Avenue starting at 11:30 a.m., so take note of the following street closures – in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10 – related to the festivities.

Parade route

Fifth Avenue between 42nd and 79th streets

Formation

44th to 48th streets, between Madison and Sixth avenue

Dispersal

Fifth Avenue between 79th and 86th streets

79th to 83rd streets, between Fifth and Park avenues

84th and 85th streets, between Fifth and Madison avenues

Miscellaneous

43rd Street between Sixth and Madison avenues

Madison Avenue between East 43rd and East 86th streets

Sixth Avenue between West 44th and West 49th streets

51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and Fifth Avenue

58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and Fifth Avenue

64th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

69th Street between Fifth and Park avenues

74th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues