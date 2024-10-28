New ‘Smart Curb’ program on Upper West Side aims to better use street-edge spaces for bikes, trucks and more

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City is implementing a new curb management program on the Upper West Side that, officials say, will more closely hew to community needs.

The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) on Monday launched “Smart Curbs,” piloting different uses of space on crowded Upper West Side streets between 72nd and 86th Streets and between Central Park and Broadway. The agency contends the strategies could improve safety and reduce congestion and chaos in the street.

“New York is on the cutting edge of rethinking the curb, one of cities’ most valuable assets. Everyone wants a piece of our precious sidewalk and curb lane,” said Meera Joshi, the deputy mayor of operations. “With the Smart Curbs program, we are prioritizing uses based on community needs, not just first-come-first-serve. From extending the sidewalk for safety to strategically carving out spaces for diverse uses like organized loading and unloading, EV charging and more, we are making walking down the street a vibrant, rather than confusing, experience.”

The pilot’s initial phase, first reported by Crain’s New York Business, began Monday and will include the installation of 30 new bike corrals and the addition of six new commercial loading zones for trucks. This will reduce the number of free parking spots during the day and convert them to metered parking in the evening; parking will remain free overnight.

Phase 1 will also include 21 new neighborhood loading zones in residential areas, reserved for passenger or commercial vehicles loading or unloading, including for taxi and rideshare drop-offs and pickups. Furthermore, the city will rescind rules that prohibited parking on the west side of Columbus Avenue during the morning rush hour.

More work is set to take place in 2025. That will include new curbside “hubs” where firms can make deliveries and motorists can charge their electric vehicles.