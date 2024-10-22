Deadly neglect: Man accused of abusing, then killing octogenarian Upper West Side mother, prosecutors say

Police brought criminal charges Thursday against the son of an Upper West Side senior who was found dead inside her home last year, authorities confirmed.

A man accused of killing his 84-year-old mother on the Upper West Side last year had neglected her for months leading up to her death, court documents revealed Monday.

Edward Asencio, 51, was indicted on Oct. 21 on manslaughter and assault charges more than a year year after his mother, Ana Asencio, was found dead inside the bedroom of her West 93rd Street and Columbus Ave apartment on July 17, 2023 with bruises all over her body.

Initially, police believed she may have died from injuries sustained in an apparent tumble. Following an autopsy, however, the Medical Examiner’s office deemed the incident to be a homicide.

During his court appearance Monday in a Lower Manhattan courtroom, prosecutors alleged that Asencio allegedly killed his mother through a pattern of neglect that went on for months while he purportedly acted as her sole caregiver.

According to court documents, Asencio allegedly abused his elderly mother physically — and even refused to bring her to important medical appointments. It ultimately ended with the suspect allegedly beating Ana Asencio so badly about her neck, head and chest that she died.

At around 10:06 p.m. on July 17, 2023, Asencio and his friend walked in on his mother dead in her reportedly disheveled bedroom where his friend dialed 911, court documents show. An autopsy deemed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

“As alleged, Edward Asencio neglected and isolated his 84-year-old mother before killing her in their shared apartment. The defendant’s alleged attack on his own mother, who relied on him for care, is abhorrent,” Manhattan Alvin Bragg said. “Older New Yorkers deserve quality care, and those who abuse the people in their care will be held accountable. If you or someone you know is 60 years or older and a victim of abuse, I encourage you to contact our Elder Abuse Unit at 212-335-9007 or EAU@dany.nyc.gov.”

Following a lengthy investigation, prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Edward Asencio on Oct. 9; he was apprehended eight days later while walking near the corner of 89th Street and Broadway.

In several on-the-record statements, prosecutors said, Asencio allegedly made several incriminating internet searches following his mother’s death, including information about elder abuse, autopsies and why the status of the autopsy would be “pending,” and how the police conduct investigations before an arrest.

Asencio is charged with second-degree manslaughter and assault. Judge Cori Weston ordered him held without bail and to return to court on Oct. 23, according to court records.