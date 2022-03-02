NYPD coming to aid of war-stricken Ukraine with supply drive in Brooklyn

The NYPD blue is backing the Ukraine blue and gold.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to cause incomprehensible destruction while protests continue to rage on, not only in New York but also around the world. As the call to end the conflict reaches a deafening pitch, the NYPD have declared they are joining the fight by offering humanitarian aid to the sovereign Eastern European country.

Formally announcing the initiative at the 60th Precinct in Coney Island, an area in which many Russian and Ukrainian New Yorkers reside, NYPD officials revealed that they will be accepting donations from the public which will then be transported to Ukrainians in need.

Standing shoulder to shoulder, Russian NYPD Police Officer and President of the Russian American Officers Association Artem Kuzmin joined Ukrainian NYPD Police Officer Stanislav Zubyk in hopes of sending a message of unity amid a catastrophe felt around the world.

“Our mission is to help the people of Ukraine that are going through a crisis right now. We’re standing here united with my vice president, Stanislav Zubik,” Kuzmin said. “We’re working with all 77 precincts and placing collection boxes in all 77 precincts, and we’ll be collecting specific types of aid.”

Standing beside a cardboard box, the officers explained that they are looking for first aid items, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, bandages, and first aid kits. Zubik stressed that in order to ensure that these items reach the Ukrainian people, the NYPD can’t accept perishable food items or items marked “not for export.”

Both officers also addressed the public in their narrative languages in order to ensure their pleas for aid will reach as many as possible.

The invasion has taken a toll on both men, causing great concern for their loved ones, yet they say they are doing their best to help from the United States.

“It’s extremely difficult. I mean, I keep in contact with lots of my family. But, again, as Artem said, you know we need to focus on doing what we can here, to focus on collecting these items and getting them out there,” Zubik said.

According to Inspector Maximo Tolentino, the first part of the collection will take place through March 11 with boxes waiting at every patrol precinct, after which the Community Affairs Bureau will transport the cargo to a warehouse. The supplies will then bet sorted before being taken to New Jersey where, with the help of a non-profit organization, the aid will be flown to Poland.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance to donate as many first aid items as possible before March 11.