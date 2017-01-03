Brunch. Cat videos. Snapchat filters.

Of all the things millennials get excited about, nothing warms their hearts quite like watching the casts of their favorite TV shows and movies reunite -- especially when it's documented via social media.

Luckily for them, it seems like a new cast is always jumping on the reunion train. Here are some of our favorite throwback moments.

'Full House' Though they currently star in Netflix's "Fuller House" together, they'll always be the "Full House" ladies to us. D.J., Stephanie, Becky and Kimmy spent New Year's Eve together and Candace Cameron Bure documented it on Instagram. "Yep, we are ringing in the new year together #2016 #nye2016 @andreabarber @jodiesweetin," she wrote. (Credit: Candace Cameron Bure via Instagram) Though they currently star in Netflix's "Fuller House" together, they'll always be the "Full House" ladies to us. D.J., Stephanie, Becky and Kimmy spent New Year's Eve together and Candace Cameron Bure documented it on Instagram. "Yep, we are ringing in the new year together #2016 #nye2016 @andreabarber @jodiesweetin," she wrote. (Credit: Candace Cameron Bure via Instagram)

'Will & Grace' "We're baaaaaaack!," Sean Hayes who played Jack McFarland, tweeted on Sept. 26, 2016. The cast had been teasing a reboot for months, and Leslie Jordan confirmed that the show was picked up for a 10-episode comeback on Dec. 31, 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter. (Credit: Sean Hayes via Twitter ) "We're baaaaaaack!," Sean Hayes who played Jack McFarland, tweeted on Sept. 26, 2016. The cast had been teasing a reboot for months, and Leslie Jordan confirmed that the show was picked up for a 10-episode comeback on Dec. 31, 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter. (Credit: Sean Hayes via Twitter )

'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Can a pair of pants really keep a group of friends together for life? Yes, yes they can and this Instagram photo is proof. Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn cozied up together in a photo posted to Ferrera's Instagram in July 2016. "All grown up. #blakesfingerinmynose #ambersfingerinmymouth #alexisisatruelady #sisterlove #holdtighttotheonesyoulove," Ferrera wrote. (Credit: America Ferrera via Instagram) Can a pair of pants really keep a group of friends together for life? Yes, yes they can and this Instagram photo is proof. Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn cozied up together in a photo posted to Ferrera's Instagram in July 2016. "All grown up. #blakesfingerinmynose #ambersfingerinmymouth #alexisisatruelady #sisterlove #holdtighttotheonesyoulove," Ferrera wrote. (Credit: America Ferrera via Instagram)

'Boy Meets World' As if seeing Cory and Topanga together again on "Girl Meets World" wasn't enough to establish their fan following, the cast of "Boy Meets World" gathered on the set to bring us all back down memory lane in July 2016. (Credit: Disney ) As if seeing Cory and Topanga together again on "Girl Meets World" wasn't enough to establish their fan following, the cast of "Boy Meets World" gathered on the set to bring us all back down memory lane in July 2016. (Credit: Disney )

'Gilmore Girls’ Everyone's favorite Gilmores reunited for the show's reboot, which was released in November 2016. "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" also featured a memorable Life and Death Brigade reunion. But before it all went down, Lauren Graham ‏posted this photo of a few members of the cast together on Twitter on June 6, 2016. "Got (some of) the band back together for @TheTodayShow," she wrote. (Credit: Lauren Graham via Twitter ) Everyone's favorite Gilmores reunited for the show's reboot, which was released in November 2016. "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" also featured a memorable Life and Death Brigade reunion. But before it all went down, Lauren Graham ‏posted this photo of a few members of the cast together on Twitter on June 6, 2016. "Got (some of) the band back together for @TheTodayShow," she wrote. (Credit: Lauren Graham via Twitter )

'That '70s Show' Danny Masterson, who played Steven in "That '70s Show," shared this photo of the cast looking chummy on the set of "The Ranch." "Last episode of the season. Had three friends come by and say hello. #theranch," he wrote on Instagram in May 2016. (Credit: Danny Masterson via Instagram) Danny Masterson, who played Steven in "That '70s Show," shared this photo of the cast looking chummy on the set of "The Ranch." "Last episode of the season. Had three friends come by and say hello. #theranch," he wrote on Instagram in May 2016. (Credit: Danny Masterson via Instagram)

'One Tree Hill' Some members of the cast of "One Tree Hill" reunited in North Carolina for the annual EyeCon convention in March 2016. "As we goooo on, we rememberrrr...all the times weeee had togetherrrr... #OTHreunion," Tyler Hilton, who played Chris Keller, wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Tyler Hilton via Instagram ) Some members of the cast of "One Tree Hill" reunited in North Carolina for the annual EyeCon convention in March 2016. "As we goooo on, we rememberrrr...all the times weeee had togetherrrr... #OTHreunion," Tyler Hilton, who played Chris Keller, wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Tyler Hilton via Instagram )

'7th Heaven' "So much fun supporting our girl @JessicaBiel on the launch of her amazing new restaurant @aufudge! Love these people like family! #nothinglikefamily #7thheavenforever #aufudge #familyfriendly #getfudgedup," Beverley Mitchell wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a mini "7th Heaven" reunion which took place in February 2016. A few cast members, including Stephen Collins, were missing. (Credit: Beverley Mitchell via Instagram) "So much fun supporting our girl @JessicaBiel on the launch of her amazing new restaurant @aufudge! Love these people like family! #nothinglikefamily #7thheavenforever #aufudge #familyfriendly #getfudgedup," Beverley Mitchell wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a mini "7th Heaven" reunion which took place in February 2016. A few cast members, including Stephen Collins, were missing. (Credit: Beverley Mitchell via Instagram)

'Friends' "Big Bang Theory" star Norman Cook shared a photo of Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow together. "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven," Cook posted on Instagram on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Norman Cook via Instagram ) "Big Bang Theory" star Norman Cook shared a photo of Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow together. "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven," Cook posted on Instagram on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Norman Cook via Instagram )

'Even Stevens' The cast of "Even Stevens" has had a few run-ins since the Disney Channel show went off the air, but the most recent was the first big cast reunion of 2016. Christy Carlson Romano, who played Ren Stevens on the series, shared a picture of her with Brendan Rooney, her husband, and Tom Virtue who played her on screen dad from 1999-2003. "FINALLY introduced my TV dad to my hubby. He approved! #disneyfam #evenstevens #disneychannel #ipopla," Romano wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3, 2016. Romano and Rooney married on New Year's Eve 2013. (Credit: Christy Carlsonr Romano via Instagram ) The cast of "Even Stevens" has had a few run-ins since the Disney Channel show went off the air, but the most recent was the first big cast reunion of 2016. Christy Carlson Romano, who played Ren Stevens on the series, shared a picture of her with Brendan Rooney, her husband, and Tom Virtue who played her on screen dad from 1999-2003. "FINALLY introduced my TV dad to my hubby. He approved! #disneyfam #evenstevens #disneychannel #ipopla," Romano wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3, 2016. Romano and Rooney married on New Year's Eve 2013. (Credit: Christy Carlsonr Romano via Instagram )

'Cruel Intentions' Is it 1999 all over again?! The cast of "Cruel Intentions" caught up with one another in 2015 for what Reese Witherspoon called the "best girls night of the year." (Credit: Reese Witherspoon via Instagram ) Is it 1999 all over again?! The cast of "Cruel Intentions" caught up with one another in 2015 for what Reese Witherspoon called the "best girls night of the year." (Credit: Reese Witherspoon via Instagram )

'That's So Raven' The core cast of "That's So Raven" reunited on "The View" on Aug. 14, 2015. Raven-Symoné brought back actors Orlando Brown, Kyle Massey and Anneliese van der Pol on the daytime talk show to chat Disney Channel drama and give millenials something to tweet about. (Credit: The View via Twitter) The core cast of "That's So Raven" reunited on "The View" on Aug. 14, 2015. Raven-Symoné brought back actors Orlando Brown, Kyle Massey and Anneliese van der Pol on the daytime talk show to chat Disney Channel drama and give millenials something to tweet about. (Credit: The View via Twitter)

'Gossip Girl' The "Gossip Girl" cast at a fancy party? What could be a better place to reunite the cast that spent every episode at a party? After the 2015 Oscars, a few members of the cast of "Gossip Girl" reunited at least for one photo. (Credit: Kelly Rutherford via Instagram ) The "Gossip Girl" cast at a fancy party? What could be a better place to reunite the cast that spent every episode at a party? After the 2015 Oscars, a few members of the cast of "Gossip Girl" reunited at least for one photo. (Credit: Kelly Rutherford via Instagram )

'The Mighty Ducks' As a wise coach once said, "A team is something you belong to, something you feel, something you have to earn." And once you've earned a spot on a team like the "Mighty Ducks," you're a member for life, apparently. The cast reunited in 2015, 20 years after "D2: The Mighty Ducks" premiered. And, because sometimes you can have your cake and eat it too, they actually formed a Flying V and posted it on Instagram. (Credit: redcrumbs via Instagram) As a wise coach once said, "A team is something you belong to, something you feel, something you have to earn." And once you've earned a spot on a team like the "Mighty Ducks," you're a member for life, apparently. The cast reunited in 2015, 20 years after "D2: The Mighty Ducks" premiered. And, because sometimes you can have your cake and eat it too, they actually formed a Flying V and posted it on Instagram. (Credit: redcrumbs via Instagram)

'The Little Rascals' "The Little Rascals" aren't so little anymore, but they still know how to have fun. The cast gathered before the movie's 20th anniversary in 2014 to recreate some of its most iconic scenes, and a lot of them were really, really great. But their spot-on version of the movie poster takes the pickle -- err -- cake. Why haven't all our favorite childhood movies done this yet? (Credit: Blake McIver via Twitter) "The Little Rascals" aren't so little anymore, but they still know how to have fun. The cast gathered before the movie's 20th anniversary in 2014 to recreate some of its most iconic scenes, and a lot of them were really, really great. But their spot-on version of the movie poster takes the pickle -- err -- cake. Why haven't all our favorite childhood movies done this yet? (Credit: Blake McIver via Twitter)

'Mean Girls' Playing with our emotions? That's so Regina George. Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron) posted this photo with Tina Fey (Mrs. Norbury) to Instagram in August 2014, much to the delight of Plastics-wannabes everywhere. But then, like it was no big deal, she deleted it. (She's a life-ruiner. She ruins people's lives.) Two years later, Lohan continues to string us along, teasing a "Mean Girls" sequel. "I have been trying so hard to do 'Mean Girls 2.' ... I've already written a treatment for it; it I just need a response," Lohan told CNN on Dec. 29, 2016. (Credit: Lindsay Lohan via Instagram) Playing with our emotions? That's so Regina George. Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron) posted this photo with Tina Fey (Mrs. Norbury) to Instagram in August 2014, much to the delight of Plastics-wannabes everywhere. But then, like it was no big deal, she deleted it. (She's a life-ruiner. She ruins people's lives.) Two years later, Lohan continues to string us along, teasing a "Mean Girls" sequel. "I have been trying so hard to do 'Mean Girls 2.' ... I've already written a treatment for it; it I just need a response," Lohan told CNN on Dec. 29, 2016. (Credit: Lindsay Lohan via Instagram)