The city is set to announce Wednesday that more than 1.04 million users have logged into LinkNYC kiosks.

The Wi-Fi hot spots started to roll out a year ago and caught on quickly despite complaints over users who were monopolizing the free internet and tablet features, according to Jen Hensley, LinkNYC’s general manager.

Over 555 terabytes have been downloaded through LinkNYC since it launched, according to statistics compiled by the city. The terminal in front of Macy’s in Herald Square had the most use in the five boroughs with over 600,000 sessions as of Jan. 4, the city said.

Roughly 537 kiosks have been installed so far, with at least one kiosk in each borough and more are on the way this year. The city plans to install 7,500 kiosks in total.

The service ran into some controversy over the summer following complaints of users hogging the tablets for hours and using its built in Web browser for questionable content. In response, the city removed the web access function from the terminals in September.

Other stats from the city included:

— New Wi-Fi sign-ups per week: 40,000

— Wi-Fi sessions per week: 4 million

— Busiest day by users: Jan 4, 2017, with 125,756 unique users

— Busiest day by data transferred: Dec 31, 2016, with 4.7 terabytes