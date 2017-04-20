A Brooklyn man who stalked former President Barack Obama’s daughter, Malia, was taken into custody earlier this month after he was caught trying to get to her again at her internship in the city, a law enforcement source said.

Jair Cardoso, 30, first went to the TriBeCa building where the eldest Obama daughter was interning on April 10, putting a sign in the window and screaming her name repeatedly, the source said. He yelled for him to marry her, but was turned away by Secret Service agents.

Two days later, Cardoso then allegedly followed the 18-year-old to a Greenwich Village building where she also interns, once again being stopped by the Secret Service.

The next day, agents went to his Flatbush Avenue home and spoke to him before bringing him to a hospital where he is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, the source said.

On Tuesday, Secret Service agents told NYPD officers at the First Precinct in TriBeCa about the stalking. No charges had been filed as of Thursday.

Obama is interning at The Weinstein Company after taking a year off before starting Harvard University in the fall. Before this, she interned on the set of the HBO series “Girls” in the summer of 2015 and has also worked on Halle Berry’s CBS show “Extant.”